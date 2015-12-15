The Eclipse Foundation Launches the S-CORE Project: The Automotive Industry’s First Open Source Core Stack for Software-Defined Vehicles

Leading automakers and technology partners unite behind open source automotive middleware as first release approaches

BRUSSELS, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Eclipse Foundation , one of the world’s largest open source software foundations, today announced the upcoming 0.5 release of the Safety Open Vehicle Core (S-CORE) project, the first open source core software stack specifically designed for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). Targeting embedded high-performance Electronic Control Units (ECUs), S-CORE represents a significant milestone in the automotive industry’s transition toward open, community-driven software platforms.

With support from a growing group of major industry leaders, including BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz, Bosch, ETAS, QNX, Qorix, and Accenture, the S-CORE project is building an open source foundation that allows automakers and suppliers to accelerate the development of next-generation automotive software, while allowing them to concentrate on building their own differentiated features and applications.

“Open collaboration is key to managing complexity in modern vehicle software architectures,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “With S-CORE, we’re providing developers with a reliable, safety-grade runtime environment that allows the industry to focus on innovation while reducing duplication of effort. This project offers the entire sector a jumpstart in building the custom solutions that will define the future of mobility.”

Often described as “middleware,” S-CORE sits between the operating system and application layer, delivering core, non-differentiating services that all software-defined vehicles require. By providing a common set of baseline functions, such as application orchestration, inter-process communication (IPC), logging, and data persistence, S-CORE aims to streamline development, lower costs, and accelerate time-to-market for companies building software-defined vehicles.

The 0.5 release, targeted for availability in October 2025, will mark the project’s first public milestone, providing an initial set of functional building blocks for industry adoption and feedback. The reference platform for this release will run on QNX SDP 8.0 , which is available for non-commercial prototyping and experimentation via the company’s recently launched QNX Everywhere program. Additional operating system support, including Linux, is planned for future releases.

In parallel, the S-CORE development process, currently under audit by a certification agency, aims to define a methodology for producing open source software suitable for safety-critical automotive standards such as ISO 26262.

As software increasingly defines vehicle functionality, S-CORE’s open approach helps address one of the automotive industry’s most pressing challenges: developing complex, high-performance vehicle software that is safe, cost-effective, and scalable, while still allowing room for innovation. By enabling automakers, suppliers, and technology companies to collaborate on shared core components, S-CORE allows development teams to focus their efforts on areas that create the most value, such as differentiated features, enhanced customer experiences, and brand-defining innovations.

Join the Eclipse SDV Community

The Eclipse Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) Working Group is a global hub for open source collaboration in automotive software. Our diverse membership of automakers, suppliers, and technology leaders is driving real-world innovation that is shaping the future of mobility. We provide an inclusive platform where companies of all sizes can contribute on equal footing. Learn more about participation opportunities at sdv.eclipse.org/membership .

For additional details on the S-CORE project and its upcoming release, visit Eclipse Safe Open Vehicle Core

About Eclipse Software Defined Vehicle

Eclipse Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) , a working group within the Eclipse Foundation, supports the open source development of cutting-edge automotive technologies that power the programmable vehicles of the future where software defines features, functionality, and operations. With over 50 members, including leading automotive manufacturers, global cloud providers, technology innovators, and key supply chain partners, the initiative has strong industry backing. The working group’s mission is to provide a collaborative forum for developing and promoting open source solutions tailored to the global automotive industry. Adopting a “code first” approach, Eclipse SDV focuses on building the industry’s first open source software stacks and associated tools that will support the core functionalities of next-generation vehicles.

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organisations with a business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. We host the Eclipse IDE, Adoptium, Software Defined Vehicle, Jakarta EE, and over 420 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, specifications, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, open processor designs, and many others. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 300 members. To learn more, follow us on social media @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn , or visit eclipse.org .

Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Media contacts:

Schwartz Public Relations (Germany)

Julia Rauch/Marita Bäumer

Sendlinger Straße 42A

80331 Munich

EclipseFoundation@schwartzpr.de

+49 (89) 211 871 -70/ -62

514 Media Ltd (France, Italy, Spain)

Benoit Simoneau

benoit@514-media.com

M: +44 (0) 7891 920 370