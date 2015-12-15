TSplus Academy Relaunches with a New Look and Enhanced Learning Experience

PARIS, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TSplus is proud to announce the official relaunch of the TSplus Academy, its fully revamped e-learning platform, now live and available at https://academy.tsplus.net/.

A New Design to Enable a Better TSplus Training Process

Designed to empower users and partners around the world, the TSplus Academy has been completely redesigned to offer a more engaging, intuitive, and effective training experience. From first-time users learning the basics to seasoned professionals seeking certification, the new platform makes technical training accessible and rewarding for all.

What’s New on TSplus Academy platform?

A sleek and modern interface for easier navigation

for easier navigation Real-time progress tracking to follow your learning journey

to follow your learning journey Clear module structure with intuitive icons and organized content

with intuitive icons and organized content Highlighted certification modules

Dedicated space to showcase badges and certifications

Members of the TSplus Academy get full access to all Certified Training paths!

Users can now select from the full suite of TSplus product training, including:

Remote Access

Remote Support

Advanced Security

Server Monitoring

A TSplus Training Platform with Purpose

The TSplus Academy is more than just a training site — it’s a professional development tool and a gateway to certification and recognition. Its mission is twofold:

For end users and IT professionals: To gain a full understanding of TSplus software — from basic functionality to advanced features — and to unlock the full potential of each solution. For official TSplus partners and resellers: To validate their technical expertise and demonstrate their commitment to quality service through official TSplus certifications.

Certified partners can proudly display their TSplus credentials on their websites, in-store signage, and across their digital presence, including LinkedIn — reinforcing trust with clients and customers.

Applying to TSplus Training allows professionals to start a simple TSplus Certification Process:

Participants can become certified TSplus experts by completing all “To Do” modules in each course, which include both quizzes and practical use-case tests.

All current users will find their previous progress saved on the new website, and new participants are welcome to join the platform today!

To explore the Academy and start a certification journey, TSplus users can register on https://academy.tsplus.net/.

For any question or need for assistance, users can contact TSplus Academy’s manager, Chantal Dumont at chantal.dumont@tsplus.net.

About TSplus

TSplus is a global software company that empowers organizations to securely access their business applications from anywhere. With solutions in Remote Access, Server Monitoring, and Remote Support, TSplus is the smart alternative to traditional virtualization platforms—trusted by over 500,000 users in more than 140 countries.

Press Contact:

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director at TSplus

caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa5dca22-9ecb-474d-8305-54c2cc5ad6f4