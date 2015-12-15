Tuskira Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Deliver Validated, Risk-Based Security Response

Tuskira’s integration with ServiceNow enriches exploitability validation, simulation-backed scoring, and posture-aware mitigation.

San Francisco, CA — June 5, 2025 — Tuskira, the AI-native cybersecurity platform built to optimize and unify security operations, today announced an integration with ServiceNow. This collaboration embeds Tuskira’s Agentic AI Analysts directly into ServiceNow’s Vulnerability Response (VR) and Security Operations (SecOps) modules, enabling faster, smarter, and risk-driven threat response across the enterprise.

Tuskira simulates how attackers would move through your environment, validates whether existing controls would stop them, and turns raw vulnerabilities into resolved risks. Combined with ServiceNow’s powerful orchestration, this collaboration provides teams with an intelligent, fully integrated response layer that does not disrupt existing processes.

“We simulate how attackers would move through your environment, validate whether your controls would actually stop them, and surface the risks that matter most, within ServiceNow’s VR and SecOps modules, where they’re already working,” said Piyush Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of Tuskira. “This integration brings context, validation, and speed directly into the workflows security teams already rely on without adding complexity or forcing process changes.”

What This Integration Delivers

Exploitability + Defense Validation in One Platform

Tuskira goes beyond CVSS scores by simulating real-world attacks in your environment and validating whether controls would block them, transforming generic findings into context-aware “security risks.”

Agentic AI for Faster Decisions

Tuskira’s AI Analysts simulate, validate, and triage risk in minutes, accelerating time-to-response across ServiceNow workflows.

Seamless Integration with Existing Workflows

Certified for the ServiceNow Store, Tuskira integrates natively into VR and SecOps modules. No rip-and-replace. No workflow rewrites. Just smarter prioritization and mitigation, powered by your existing tools.

Exposure Reduction at Enterprise Scale

Customers have used Tuskira to reduce exploitable attack paths by over 90%, transforming raw alerts and vulnerabilities into validated, remediated risks.

Continuous Innovation in Cyber Resilience

This collaboration paves the way for adaptive, AI-driven workflows, bringing together ServiceNow’s orchestration and Tuskira’s simulation engine to modernize security response at its core.

Tuskira’s integration is now available in the ServiceNow Store and was showcased at the ServiceNow Knowledge Conference 2025. A roadmap is underway to expand capabilities across security operations (SecOps), asset intelligence, and workflow automation.

To learn more, visit www.tuskira.ai or contact partners@tuskira.ai.

About Tuskira

Tuskira is a multi-agent AI platform for cyber operations that deploys domain-specific AI Analysts to simulate attacks, validate defenses, and reduce real risk. Each Analyst focuses on a core security function, such as vulnerability validation, alert triage, or zero-day detection, and operates continuously across telemetry from 150+ tools, normalized into a unified data model. By building a live digital twin and running real-time attack simulations, Tuskira identifies what’s truly exploitable and delivers actionable guidance to accelerate decision-making, improve security outcomes, and maximize the ROI of existing controls.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.