U.S. Polo Assn. Returns as Official Apparel and Jersey Partner for Chestertons Polo in the Park in Downtown London

West Palm Beach, FL, June 10, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), proudly served once again as the Official Apparel and Jersey Partner for Chestertons Polo in the Park, one of the world’s largest and most iconic polo lifestyle festivals. Held June 6-8, 2025, at the historic Hurlingham Park in the heart of London, this year’s edition welcomed over 30,000 attendees across three thrilling days of international polo, sport-inspired fashion, and family-friendly entertainment.

As the Official Apparel and Jersey Partner, U.S. Polo Assn. outfitted all participating teams of the weekend, as well as staff uniforms. The brand also hosted an immersive on-site experience for event attendees, featuring a vibrant U.S. Polo Assn. merchandise tent showcasing official co-branded event apparel, a polo-inspired photo wall, and interactive brand models, along with contests and cap giveaways.

Now in its 15th year, Chestertons Polo in the Park is the only polo event played in central London and continues to grow in prestige and popularity as Europe’s largest three-day polo and lifestyle event with action-packed polo games, food festivals, luxury shopping, entertainment, and more. The highly anticipated weekend kicked off with International Day on Friday, as England faced Argentina, alongside six world-class polo teams representing different global cities, followed by Saturday’s Ladies Day, and the culminating event on Sunday with Finals and Family Day, drawing crowds of polo enthusiasts from the U.K. and across the globe. Team Riyadh won the weekend’s tournament against Akrham Team Punta Cana with a score of 10-5, and Cesar Crespo from Team Riyadh was awarded Tournament MVP.

“Chestertons Polo in the Park is a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the spirit of polo, our U.S. Polo Assn. brand, and the energy of London in a fun, stylish, and accessible way,” said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “Our sponsorship reinforces the authentic connection between our brand and the sport of polo while helping us further engage U.K. consumers in one of our most important and fastest-growing markets.”

The global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand continues to expand across the United Kingdom with store openings at McArthurGlen’s East Midlands and Cheshire Oaks and additional brick-and-mortar locations planned in the coming years. U.K. consumers can also explore the brand’s latest sport-inspired styles for men, women, and children at www.uspoloassn.co.uk.

“As the strategic partner of U.S. Polo Assn. in the U.K., Chestertons Polo in the Park is an ideal platform to showcase our sport-inspired brand’s connection to historic English polo,” said Boo Jalil, CEO of Brand Machine Group, U.S. Polo Assn.’s U.K. licensing partner. “This annual celebration not only builds brand visibility in a meaningful way, but also highlights the fun, fashion-forward, and approachable spirit of U.S. Polo Assn.”

Set against the backdrop of one of polo’s most historic venues – Hurlingham Park, where the sport was first played in 1874, the event reflects decades of tradition, including hosting the 1908 Olympic Polo Final and multiple Westchester Cup matches between the United States and England.

“U.S. Polo Assn. is the perfect fit for Chestertons Polo in the Park, and we value the continued support,” said Rory Heron, Managing Director of Sportgate International, the founding organizer of the event. “The brand’s meaningful connection to the game and globally recognized style brings authenticity, accessibility, and innovative activations to our spectacular annual celebration of sport and lifestyle in London.”

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ, as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

About Brand Machine Group (BMG)

BMG is an international leader in fashion innovation which has established itself as a vertical manufacturer and global licensing specialist with over four decades of industry experience. Partnering with recognized market leaders, BMG manages a seamless and collaborative process of designing, manufacturing, and delivering quality products while championing the DNA of a diverse portfolio of brands, spanning fashion, sports, outdoor, and homeware including adult fashion, kidswear, and accessories.

BMG’s portfolio of brands includes U.S. Polo Assn. Penfield, New Balance Kids, Duchamp, Jack Wills, Flyers American Born, Lee Kids, Peckham Rye, Wrangler Kids, Juicy Couture, Franklin & Marshall, Elle Junior and Ben Sherman. BMG reaffirms its commitment to upholding sustainable and ethical business practices by ensuring full transparency throughout its global supply chain, aligning with the ETI Base Code.

Visit brandmachinegroup.com and follow @brandmachinegroup. For appointments, contact sales@brandmachinegroup.com.

About Sportgate International

Sportgate International is an international event management and sports marketing agency. Established in 2015, Sportgate International now owns events and consults with companies, luxury brands, world-class venues, tourism boards, and rights holders requiring sponsorship and event expertise. Sportgate International owns a portfolio of luxury events which encourages and enables the world’s best brands, top companies, and individuals to further their corporate or personal objectives. The company also works with some of the most high-profile venues in the world, offering original content that enables networking and marketing to specific audiences.

For more information, visit sportgateint.com.

