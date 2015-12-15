Ushur Launches Ushur Intelligence: Agentic AI Purpose-built for Highly Regulated Enterprises

New AI Agent solutions transform how healthcare, insurance, and financial services organizations automate complex workflows across every stage of their customer lifecycle

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ushur, the leading AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ company, today announced the launch of Ushur Intelligence, purpose-built for highly regulated industries. Designed with enterprise-grade security, compliance, and control, Ushur Intelligence enables healthcare, insurance, and financial services organizations to deploy domain-specific AI Agents that automate workflows requiring hyper personalization and judgment — all while ensuring safety or governance.

As enterprises face mounting pressure to achieve more with fewer resources, the demand for intelligent automation has never been greater. Stricter regulations, rising customer expectations and reliance on manual processes are accelerating the need for smarter, automated solutions. The emergence of agentic AI marks a turning point — enabling autonomous reasoning, decision-making and goal-driven action that adapts to context in real time. This signals a new era of enterprise transformation, one that moves well beyond the scripted, hardwired workflows to deliver contemporary customer experiences and meet rapidly evolving business needs.

“Agentic AI marks a major shift — from reactive task automation to proactive, intuitive problem-solving,” said Simha Sadasiva, CEO and Co-founder of Ushur. “With Ushur Intelligence, we’ve created a way for enterprises to safely deploy vertical-focused AI Agents all while maintaining transparency, trust, and total control.”

Ushur Intelligence uses proprietary language models (UshurLM) trained on customer behavior to deliver digital experiences for industry-specific use cases with adherence to regulatory compliance, data privacy and data security protocols.

Key capabilities include:

Domain-specific AI Agents: Designed for healthcare, insurance, and financial services use cases to ensure precision and regulatory alignment.

Designed for healthcare, insurance, and financial services use cases to ensure precision and regulatory alignment. Multi-agent orchestration: A scalable architecture designed to build and coordinate multiple AI Agents through MCP and agent-to-agent (A2A) interoperability.

A scalable architecture designed to build and coordinate multiple AI Agents through MCP and agent-to-agent (A2A) interoperability. Seamless integration: Connects with enterprise systems, policies, and workflows to enable end-to-end automation without coding involved.

Connects with enterprise systems, policies, and workflows to enable end-to-end automation without coding involved. Built-in compliance frameworks: Including HIPAA, SOC 2, GDPR, and HITRUST.

Including HIPAA, SOC 2, GDPR, and HITRUST. Real-time reasoning and decision-making: Allows AI Agents to interpret context and act accordingly, while operating within an authorized set of tasks and services.

Allows AI Agents to interpret context and act accordingly, while operating within an authorized set of tasks and services. Natural language Agent Builder: Accelerating deployment without engineering overhead.

Accelerating deployment without engineering overhead. Enterprise-grade governance: With guardrails, audit trails, and human-in-the-loop capabilities.

Availability

Enterprises can now tap into the power of agentic AI through Ushur’s prebuilt, customizable solutions — designed to address their most urgent, high-impact challenges. Rather than starting from scratch, organizations gain immediate access to a robust infrastructure purpose-built for agentic AI, with the flexibility to tailor each experience to their unique business needs.

Ushur delivers AI Agent solutions purpose-built for customer service in regulated industries, designed to manage the complexity, documentation and high-stakes inbound inquiries these businesses encounter. Customers receive instant support — anytime, anywhere — through empathetic, personalized interactions. Employees benefit from immediate access to information, guided workflows and improved productivity. These solutions not only elevate self-service experiences to drive customer satisfaction and retention, but also generate measurable operational impact across the enterprise.

Available solutions include:

Healthcare: AI Agent for Member Service

AI Agent for Member Service Insurance: AI Agent for Policyholder Service

AI Agent for Policyholder Service Financial Services: AI Agent for Client Service

Ushur is continuously expanding its portfolio of industry-specific AI Agents to address the most complex and mission-critical processes across the enterprise.

Ushur Intelligence is now available for enterprises to unlock immediate value from Agentic AI. Whether at the early stages of AI exploration or deepening existing investments, Ushur provides a fast, secure and tailored path forward. To learn more, visit ushur.ai .

About Ushur

‍Ushur delivers the world’s first Customer Experience Automation platform built specifically for regulated industries. Purpose-built for delivering ideal self-service, Ushur infuses intelligence into digital experiences for the most delightful and impactful customer engagements. Equipped with guardrails and compliance-ready infrastructure, Ushur powers vertical AI Agents for healthcare, financial services and insurance use cases. Designed for rapid code-less deployment with flexible, advanced capabilities for IT and business teams, enterprises can transform customer and employee journeys at scale, driving faster time-to-value and improved outcomes.

