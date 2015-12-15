VenHub Launches 24/7 AI-Powered Smart Store at Metro Transit Center at LAX, Leading the Next Era of Autonomous Retail in Travel and Transportation

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – June 6, 2025) – VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous, AI-powered retail, unveiled its flagship Smart Store at the LAX/Metro Transit Center at Los Angeles International Airport. The Smart Store brings secure, frictionless, and fully automated retail convenience to millions of travelers and transit riders moving through Los Angeles each year.

Launched in anticipation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the installation places VenHub at the forefront of smart retail infrastructure as Los Angeles prepares to welcome the world.

A Bold Step Toward Smarter Cities

“Retail should work for people, not the other way around,” said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder & CEO of VenHub. “Launching our Smart Store at the Metro Transit Center at LAX represents much more than a store opening. It’s about giving people access to what they need, exactly when they need it, with safety and simplicity built into every interaction. Whether you’re a traveler heading to the terminal, a commuter catching a connection, or a parent needing essentials after hours, VenHub is ready to serve. Always open, always secure, and always designed around the customer.”

Ohanessian added, “Being first is not just a milestone, it’s a responsibility. As leaders in unattended retail, it’s our obligation to keep pushing the edge of what’s possible. With over $300 million in Smart Store pre-orders across the U.S. and growing demand from enterprise partners around the world, we are scaling our production capacity to meet this extraordinary demand.

What is VenHub?

VenHub is a fully autonomous, AI-powered Smart Store that can be installed in under seven days and operates 24/7 without staff. Using robotics, machine vision, and IoT, each unit delivers a safe, secure, and lightning-fast shopping experience – completing transactions in as little as 90 seconds. Whether fixed or mobile, VenHub’s Smart Stores intelligently adapt inventory and merchandising based on location, customer behavior, and time-of-day demand, setting a new standard for access, convenience, and future-ready retail.

A Smart Partnership with LA Metro

This launch marks VenHub’s first deployment in partnership with LA Metro, with additional locations already being planned across Southern California. These Smart Stores will serve transit-connected communities across the region, offering a retail experience that is fast, secure, and completely contactless, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“Metro is committed to enhancing every step of our customers’ journeys, and that includes the moments they spend in our stations,” said Jennifer Vides, Chief Customer Experience Officer. “Partnering with VenHub at the LAX/Metro Transit Center station reflects our focus on innovation and our Board’s directive to explore retail and other station-based amenities that improve the overall rider experience. VenHub’s 24/7, AI-powered smart retail technology is a forward-thinking solution that adds convenience, engagement, and value to our customers as they travel the Metro system.”

This partnership underscores the power of combining public infrastructure with private innovation to elevate everyday convenience for millions of people.

Launch Event Recap

On June 6, VenHub welcomed the public, government officials, and partners to its grand opening at the Metro Transit Center at LAX. Attendees interacted with the Smart Store, placed live orders, explored the robotics system in action, and met the team behind the platform.

About VenHub

VenHub is building the retail infrastructure of the future. With a bold vision to modernize access to goods and services, VenHub delivers scalable, autonomous Smart Store technology across the U.S. and beyond. From major metro regions to rural towns, fixed units to mobile deployments, VenHub brings automation, intelligence, and convenience wherever people need it.

VenHub’s AI-powered Smart Stores operate 24/7 with no on-site employees, adapting dynamically to customer behavior, local conditions, and operator settings. With a focus on safety, speed, and scalability, VenHub is setting the new global standard for retail that never sleeps. Following its Southern California expansion, VenHub is preparing deployments for transit hubs and commercial sites in major cities across North America, the Middle East, and Europe.

