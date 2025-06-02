Wasion Holdings Subsidiaries Secure Over HK$253 Million in Contracts from State Grid’s 2025 First Metering Equipment Tender

HONG KONG, Jun 2, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Wasion Holdings Limited (the “Company”, “Wasion” or the “Group”; stock code: 3393.HK), China’s leading provider of energy measurement equipment and energy-saving solutions, is pleased to announce that its subsidiaries Wasion Group Limited and Willfar Information Technology Company Limited have achieved outstanding results in the first round of State Grid Corporation of China’s (“State Grid”) centralized procurement for metering equipment in 2025.

On 27 May 2025, State Grid officially released the tender results. Wasion Group Limited won contracts for approximately 786,000 units of smart meters and metering current and voltage transformers, amounting to approximately RMB 185.71 million (approximately HK$ 202.41 million). In addition, Willfar Information Technology Company Limited secured contracts for approximately 31,000 units of special transformer data collection terminals, with a contract value of approximately RMB 46.83 million (approximately HK$ 51.04 million). The Group ranked first in terms of total contract value awarded in this tender.

As of now, the Group has won contracts with a total value of approximately RMB232.54 million (approximately HK$ 253.45 million) in State Grid’s 2025 centralized bidding process.

Mr. Ji Wei, Chairman of the Group said: “State Grid’s centralized procurement continues to be a benchmark for product quality, technological innovation, and service excellence. Securing the highest total contract value in this tender not only affirms our market leadership in smart metering solutions but also reflects the strength of our integrated offerings across hardware, software, and data services. We remain committed to empowering the development of a new-type power system and accelerating China’s energy transition through advanced metering and digital solutions.”

