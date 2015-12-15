WhatsitAI Surpasses 50K Users Identifying, Valuing & Listing items for Sale

“Shazam for Stuff” Transforms the Way People Identify and Value Secondhand Items

WhatsitAI is a fast growing mobile app that allows users to instantly identify, value and find nearly any item.

Discover the true value of anything with WhatsitAI Two shoppers use WhatsitAI to instantly identify and value a thrift store figurine, unlocking identity and hidden resale potential in seconds.

Don Milley, Founder & CEO of WhatsitAI, app for instantly identifying and valuing anything Don Milley, founder of WhatsitAI, was recognized by Microsoft MSN.com as one of the Top 10 AI Entrepreneurs Making an Impact in 2025. The honor reflects WhatsitAI’s innovation in real-world AI applications, helping users identify and value secondhand items instantly.

Don Milley Named One of MSN’s Top 10 AI Entrepreneurs Making an Impact in 2025 Don Milley, founder of WhatsitAI, was recognized by Microsoft MSN.com as one of the Top 10 AI Entrepreneurs Making an Impact in 2025. The honor reflects WhatsitAI’s innovation in real-world AI applications, helping users identify and value secondhand items instantly.

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WhatsitAI , the AI-powered mobile app that helps users instantly identify and value secondhand items, has surpassed 50,000 downloads since launch just a few months ago, and continues to grow rapidly. With tens of thousands of weekly scans and a 50% organic growth rate, the platform is proving itself as a go-to tool for thrifters, flippers, and anyone curious about the value of everyday items.

Described by users as “Shazam for stuff,” WhatsitAI lets users snap a photo of an item, whether it’s from a yard sale, thrift store, attic, or estate, and immediately see what it is, what it’s worth, and where similar items are being sold online. The app aggregates and analyzes data from major resale marketplaces to provide real-time pricing estimates and marketplace listings.

“We’re turning curiosity into confidence,” said founder and CEO Don Milley. “People love that they can finally make informed decisions, whether they’re flipping for profit or just wondering what’s sitting in their garage. We have families going on weekend treasure hunts, power thrifters using it to make hundreds of dollars a week, and grandparents wondering what the item on their mantle is worth, and more.”

The base version of WhatsitAI is free, with more scans and features available with subscription. The app was recently selected by Google for its High Performer Program, and Milley was named one of Microsoft MSN’s Top 10 AI Entrepreneurs Making an Impact in 2025.

With the U.S. secondhand economy exceeding $175 billion annually, WhatsitAI is carving out a unique position at the intersection of AI, resale, and everyday discovery.

About WhatsitAI

WhatsitAI is your ultimate tool for identifying, valuing, and listing items in one seamless app. Our AI-powered solution revolutionizes the secondhand market, helping you make better-informed decisions and uncover hidden gems. Plus, we provide links to where similar items are sold so you can confirm prices or find better deals.

Whether you’re buying, selling, or just curious, get real-time insights with WhatsitAI and never miss a valuable find! Learn more or download the app now at https://whatsit.ai .

Press Contact :

Don Milley – Marketing@Whatsit.AI

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9cfd6c4-7466-476c-8219-ddaa023cf87d

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9499bbf3-ae3a-48f9-89b1-f7f123450eaf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cd31728-5c05-4201-9592-ab0242780a96

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a21c48f3-afa8-4000-b3f5-6977255a8382