Wisr AI Systems Inc. Accelerates Global Business Development at Web Summit Vancouver, InfoSec Europe, and VivaTech Paris

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 22, 2025) – Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) (“Wisr AI” or the “Company“), a leading provider of AI-driven cyber and third-party risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the successful execution of several strategic business development initiatives across recent key global technology conferences, including Web Summit Vancouver, InfoSec Europe in London, and VivaTech Paris.

Web Summit Vancouver (May 27-30, 2025)

Wisr AI participated as part of the official AI delegation at Web Summit Vancouver, where CEO Rob Goehring was featured on panels discussing the future of predictive AI in enterprise cybersecurity and risk management. The Company held targeted meetings with industry stakeholders, public-sector innovation leaders, and investors. These engagements served to strengthen Wisr AI’s leadership role in Canada’s AI sector while building new relationships across the North American innovation landscape.

InfoSec Europe, London (June 3-5, 2025)

At InfoSec Europe, one of Europe’s leading cybersecurity conferences, Wisr AI advanced its market development objectives through high-level engagements with managed service providers, enterprise IT risk teams, and government-backed cyber programs. The Company showcased its predictive risk platform designed to detect vendor vulnerabilities, ingest global intelligence signals, and automate prioritization of emerging cyber threats. The event marked a key milestone in Wisr AI’s strategy to expand its European footprint.

VivaTech Paris (June 11-14, 2025)

Wisr AI was honoured to be selected as part of Canada’s official delegation to VivaTech Paris, where Canada was recognized as “Country of the Year”. The event brought together over 180,000 attendees and 2,800 exhibitors, including a strong cohort of AI-focused companies from around the world. Wisr AI used the opportunity to demonstrate how its platform leverages artificial intelligence to improve cyber resilience and compliance across complex global supply chains.

Throughout the conference, Wisr AI engaged in bilateral meetings with multinational corporations, innovation ministries, and enterprise risk teams. These discussions were supported by Canadian and provincial trade delegations and enabled the Company to identify potential new European partners, explore collaboration with cross-border regulatory frameworks, and align with emerging AI safety and sovereignty initiatives.

Rob Goehring, CEO of Wisr AI, stated:

“These global events provided a powerful platform for Wisr AI to expand its reach and share our vision of proactive, intelligence-led risk management. We’re proud to represent Canadian innovation on the world stage and are encouraged by the momentum we’ve built with partners and prospects in both North America and Europe.”

Equity Incentive Grants

The Company also announces that on June 20, 2025, Wisr AI adopted a “rolling” omnibus equity incentive plan (the “Incentive Plan“) and granted a total of 4,550,000 stock options and 3,900,000 restricted share units (“RSUs“) to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. Each stock option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of up to 5 years. The RSUs vest in accordance with time-based criteria established by Wisr AI’s Board of Directors, with none of the RSUs vesting until at least six (6) months following the grant date.

The grants are intended to align the interests of the Company’s team with long-term shareholder value creation and to support the continued growth and success of Wisr AI. The foregoing stock options and RSUs are subject to the Incentive Plan in all respects, as well as any required approvals of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Company’s shareholders.

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company specializing in AI-powered cyber risk prediction and third-party risk intelligence. The Company’s platform analyzes real-time global signals—including breach data, dark web intelligence, and firmographic context—to help organizations identify, prioritize, and act on emerging cyber and supply chain risks. Wisr AI supports enterprise resilience by enabling dynamic, scalable, and predictive governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) strategies.

