Yee Hop Holdings (1662.HK) Subsidiary APEL Launches Microfactory in Collaboration with HKPC

HONG KONG, Jun 13, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – With the national strategy of “new quality productive forces” driving high-quality development, Yee Hop Holdings Limited (“Yee Hop Holdings”; stock code: 1662.HK) subsidiary Absolute Pure EnviroSci Limited (“APEL” or “the Company”) is actively aligning with national policies. It has recently established a Microfactory in collaboration with the Hong Kong Productivity Council (“HKPC”) to industrialize the patented Wisepura Aquapura porous silica capsule technology in Hong Kong, promoting smart manufacturing and new industrialization. The HKPC’s Life & Health Tech Hall, which opened in March this year, showcases over 20 research achievements and innovative applications developed by the HKPC, InnoHK, local universities, and industry partners, including the patented Wisepura Aquapura porous silica capsule technology.

The World’s First Wisepura Aquapura Microfactory Fully Operational

As a significant achievement of the collaboration, the world’s first Wisepura Aquapura Microfactory, developed in collaboration between APEL and HKPC, was officially launched on 13 June 2025 in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong. This marks the successful implementation of the first phase of “Industry 4.0” and a significant milestone in the industrialization of APEL’s research achievements. During the inauguration ceremony, attended by numerous guests from the investment and business sectors, Mr. Jackin Jim, Chairman of Yee Hop Holdings, Dr. David Chung, Chairman of APEL, and Dr. Pat Yeung, Director of APEL, jointly unveiled the Microfactory, officially announcing its commencement of operations.

Dr. Pat Yeung, Director of APEL (first from the left), Mr. Jackin Jim, Chairman of Yee Hop Holdings (second from the left), Mr. Mohamed Butt, Executive Director of HKPC (second from the right), and Dr. David Chung, Chairman of APEL (first from the right) are pictured together at the Wisepura Aquapura Microfactory Inauguration Ceremony.

Dr. David Chung, Chairman of APEL, said, “We are honored to collaborate with HKPC in establishing the Wisepura Aquapura Microfactory, and we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to HKPC for their support. This collaboration highlights our strong research and innovation capabilities in the field of life and health technology. The official commencement of production at the APEL Wisepura Aquapura Microfactory enhances our ability to meet the growing market demand and injects new momentum into the company’s development. Looking ahead, we will continue to expand our network of partners and actively pursue international opportunities, endeavoring to bring local research achievements to the global stage and contribute to global health and environmental protection, working together for a sustainable future.”

Dr. David Chung, Chairman of APEL, delivers a speech at the inauguration ceremony.

Establishes Strategic Partnership with Shanhu Group to Explore New Opportunities in Water Purification and Aquaculture Technology in the Greater Bay Area

Guangdong Shanhu Group Co., Ltd. (“Shanhu Group”), a global leader in indoor air environment solutions, has seen its core product, industrial fans, gain widespread popularity across six continents, serving over 50 million users. Since 2015, Shanhu Mechanical and Engineering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Shanhu Group, has taken a forward-looking approach in the research and development (R&D) of intelligent and energy-saving technologies for aquaculture machinery. On 13 June 2025, APEL officially signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shanhu Group to jointly enter the water purification and intelligent aquaculture sectors. The collaboration aims to develop advanced solutions for high-demand applications such as water purification equipment, ecological restoration technologies, and smart monitoring systems. These innovations will target environmental projects including river remediation, black and odorous water treatment, and ecosystem rehabilitation. Additionally, the partnership will address the stable demand for new filtration materials, water treatment processes, and water quality monitoring technologies in municipal wastewater treatment plants and industrial park facilities. The two companies will also establish cooperative relationships with government environmental agencies and municipal engineering firms to participate in wastewater treatment project bids and provide customized solutions.

The collaboration encompasses technological R&D, market expansion, and resource sharing. The two parties will jointly develop intelligent water quality monitoring systems, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize aquaculture decision-making while promoting high-efficiency purification technologies for environmental engineering and municipal wastewater treatment markets. The project will integrate Shanhu Group’s expertise in electromechanical equipment and disinfection technologies with APEL’s proprietary Wisepura Aquapura Microfactory water treatment solutions. This one-year agreement, renewable upon expiration, will initially focus on deploying the collaborative achievements in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area through business and technical exchange forums. The partnership is expected to drive the advancement of environmental protection and aquaculture industries in the region, fostering industrial chain transformation. Looking ahead, the collaboration aims to gradually expand into overseas markets.

APEL (left) and Shanhu Group sign a strategic Memorandum of Understanding.

Advancing towards a new era of “Industry 4.0” with smart manufacturing

In advancing “Industry 4.0” initiative, the APEL Wisepura Aquapura Microfactory integrates cutting-edge technologies such as physical AI, the Internet of Things, and big data into its manufacturing processes. This enables smart monitoring and automated management, enhancing overall operational efficiency and product quality. To mitigate the impact of rapid temperature increase during mixing on the structural integrity and performance of the smart silica capsules, the factory has installed a customized smart temperature control system powered by physical AI to ensure stable product quality. The factory is also equipped with a human-machine interface (HMI), programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and clean-in-place (CIP) systems to boost production efficiency and flexibility. Additionally, it features an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) monitoring system to track change of temperature and volume and electricity usage in real time, optimizing energy management. It also adopts just-in-time (JIT) production management to reduce inventory backlog and resource waste, comprehensively promoting efficient smart manufacturing operations.

By implementing lean management and the principles of smart manufacturing, APEL’s world-first Wisepura Aquapura Microfactory successfully integrates customized production technology, mechanical automation, and data visualization within a limited space. This achievement enables flexible small-batch customized production and achievies “Industry 4.0 1i Maturity,” paving the way for physical AI applications.

Guests visiting the APEL Wisepura Aquapura Microfactory.

Dual Advancement in Health and Environmental Technology Innovation

Water is an essential resource for sustaining human life and ecological health. However, urban development has exacerbated water pollution, posing significant threats to public health and ecosystems. To address these challenges, APEL has developed Wisepura Aquapura, featuring the world’s first patented porous silica capsule technology. This innovation has received gold and silver medals at the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva in 2022 and 2024, respectively. It intelligently releases active ingredients upon contact with water, effectively eliminating over 95% of harmful microorganisms and antibiotic-resistant bacteria while also meeting diverse application needs. This technology has been widely applied across Hong Kong’s public infrastructure, targeting over 30 types of bacteria, fungi, and viruses in water supply, air conditioning, and sewage systems—including Legionella, hand-foot-and-mouth disease pathogens, influenza virus, and Candida albicans—significantly reducing the risk of waterborne and aerosol-transmitted diseases. Moreover, the silica capsule can be reused multiple times and safely disposed of at the end of its lifecycle, thereby minimizing environmental impact and setting a new standard for water treatment solutions.

APEL’s world-first Wisepura Aquapura Microfactory successfully integrates customized production technology, mechanical automation, and data visualization, achieving “Industry 4.0 1i Maturity.”

About Wisepura Aquapura Microfactory

Located in Kowloon Bay, the APEL Wisepura Aquapura Microfactory scales up laboratory processes to pilot production while effectively adapting to the spatial constraints of traditional multi-story industrial buildings in Hong Kong. It achieves a high production capacity of 6 tons per day. At the heart of the production line is its C-shaped layout, laying a solid foundation for efficient operations. The factory is equipped with mixing, filling, and screw capping systems, along with smart technologies, and a customized pipeline system that connects 5 pharmaceutical-grade mixing tanks, enabling comprehensive lean management. Due to the limited space, the factory is equipped with a 2.5-meter-high automatic capping machine that maximizes vertical space, demonstrating the perfect integration of space efficiency and smart technology.

The launch of the Microfactory not only significantly enhances production efficiency but also accelerates APEL’s collaboration with Superpower Pumping Engineering Co., Ltd., facilitating the market expansion of research products. Furthermore, the Microfactory has received official orders from the Drainage Services Department, demonstrating strong recognition of its solutions and generating tangible economic benefits for the Company. To tap into the Japanese market, which places high value on personal health and environmental hygiene, APEL is currently holding an innovative interactive exhibition at The Lab. in Osaka to showcase its three flagship products—Wisepura water and air purification systems, GERMAGIC™ antimicrobial coating, and GERMAGIC™ PET health care solutions for pets—seizing growth opportunities in Asia’s health technology industry.

About Yee Hop Holdings Limited

Yee Hop Holdings Limited (stock code: 1662.HK) is a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and a long established contractor in Hong Kong, principally engaged in the provision of foundation works and tunneling works. In addition, its associate company, Windmill Street Development, is engaged in the development of premium property projects in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. In 2023, the Group established Absolute Pure EnviroSci Limited (“APEL”), which focuses on health and environmental innovations, including the distribution and research and development of specialty biochemical and biomedical products. APEL has also established laboratories in collaboration with The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (“HKUST”) and the Hong Kong Science Park successively. The joint laboratory, “HKUST-AP EnviroSci Ltd. Joint Laboratory on Health and Environmental Innovation,” was officially launched on 10 January 2024. Additionally, the “APEL Biomedical Technology Innovation and Translational Commercial Laboratory” located at the Hong Kong Science Park was officially inaugurated on 13 March 2024.

For more information about Yee Hop Holdings, please visit: http://www.yee-hop.com.hk/

About Absolute Pure EnviroSci Limited

Absolute Pure EnviroSci Limited (“APEL”), is an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of Yee Hop Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 1662.HK). With a mission to improve the quality of life and living environments, APEL is principally engaged in the research and development and commercialization of health and environmental innovations. Leveraging its Multilevel Antimicrobial Polymer (MAP-1) technology, APEL has developed specialized application formulas in four key areas: air purification in aircraft, water purification, livestock health, and eco-friendly building materials, all designed to address pressing global challenges. APEL looks forward to working with researchers and industry partners worldwide to drive further health and environmental innovations.

For more information about APEL, please visit: https://apesl.com/

For media inquiries, please contact:

AJA (IR & Communications)

Avy Yu

Tel: +852 9500 4443

Email: avy.yu@ajacapital.com.hk / info@ajacapital.com.hk

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com