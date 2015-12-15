YXT.com’s AI Learning Platform Deployed by Siemens for Digital Workforce Transformation

SUZHOU, China, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YXT.com Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YXT) (“YXT.com” or the “Company”), a provider of AI-enabled enterprise productivity solutions, today announced that the global industrial technology leader Siemens has successfully deployed YXT.com’s AI-powered Radnova Learning Platform in China to address workforce training challenges as the company transforms into a “One Tech Company.”

Siemens chose YXT.com to support its strategic transformation into a unified technology organization, requiring comprehensive workforce upskilling to align all business units under a cohesive digital framework. The Radnova platform delivers seamless data integration with Siemens’ proprietary learning management systems, eliminating data silos while providing access to diverse learning resources including video courses, online seminars, and interactive learning tools.

YXT.com’s AI-driven training solutions have proven instrumental across all phases of learning program development – from curriculum design to deployment and performance analytics – enabling personalized learning paths tailored to blue-collar workers’ specific roles and skill levels while facilitating collaborative discussions and community building. This comprehensive approach has established a fully integrated learning ecosystem that measurably enhances training efficacy and delivers substantial organizational learning value.

Meanwhile, YXT.com’s platform provides specialized microlearning and mentorship features that enhance operational effectiveness by enabling rapid creation and sharing of courses on critical topics like safety and sustainability. The mentorship functionality allows Siemens supervisors to independently manage apprentices, streamlining HR processes and strengthening overall workforce management.

“Manufacturing companies worldwide are recognizing that digital transformation must include AI-powered upskilling for their entire workforce,” said Mr. Xiaoyan Lu, Director, Founder, and Chairman of the Board of YXT.com. “Our partnership with Siemens validates our strategy of targeting large industrial enterprises undergoing strategic transformations and demonstrates the significant market opportunity ahead of us.”

YXT.com continues to expand its presence in the AI-powered workforce solutions market for manufacturing. With this Siemens partnership adding to thousands of existing enterprise clients, the Company maintains its focus on large-scale industrial customers navigating digital transformations in a growing market sector.

About Siemens

Siemens is a technology group that is active in nearly all countries of the world, focusing on the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, smart mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services.

About YXT.com

YXT.com (NASDAQ: YXT) is a technology company focusing on enterprise productivity solutions. With a mission to “Empower people and organization development through technology,” The Company strives to become the supreme provider in building and boosting enterprise productivity by combining over a decade of experience in tech-enabled talent learning and development and with AI-augmented task copilots and unleashing the power of knowledge and synergy. Since its inception, YXT.com has supported and received recognition from numerous Global and China Fortune 500 companies.

YXT.com operates its business in China through “Jiangsu Radnova Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.,” formerly known as “Jiangsu Yunxuetang Network Technology Co., Ltd.”. YXT.com has established an entity in Singapore to serve as a headquarter for its overseas business to be conducted in the future, with the “Radnova” trademark to serve international markets.

