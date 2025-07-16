A New Chapter Begins! CMS Achieves Secondary Listing on the Singapore Exchange Main Board Today

SHENZHEN, CHINA, July 16, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – On the morning of 15 July 2025, China Medical System Holdings Limited (“CMS” or the “Group”) rang the ceremonial bell to mark its official listing on the Singapore Exchange Main Board (Stock Abbreviation: CMS, Stock Code: 8A8).

Nearly one hundred representatives from global professional institutions, shareholders, business partners and employees gathered to witness this strategic moment. Following its successful IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Main Board in September 2010 , CMS advances with formidable momentum onto the international capital platform, which will attract funds focusing on Asia-Pacific investments and local capital in Southeast Asia to optimize the shareholder structure. This listing also marks a significant milestone for the Group to deepen roots in emerging markets and advance industrial internationalization strategy.

At the listing ceremony, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of CMS, Mr. Lam Kong stated: “The secondary listing in Singapore represents a crucial step in implementing CMS’s Asia-Pacific strategy, demonstrating our commitment to extending China’s market advantages across the entire APAC region while strengthening our presence in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. This move not only facilitates CMS’s comprehensive and sustainable development in Asia-Pacific markets, but also enhances our international influence and competitiveness, enabling us to serve broader patient populations with high-quality and affordable medication options.”

New CMS New Ascent

Over the 33-year journey, CMS has continuously challenged and surpassed itself through three strategic transformations to adapt to the external ecosystem: evolving from “China’s largest CSO” (1992-2010), to “transition from CSO to Pharma” (2010-2018), and since 2018, gradually establishing three core strategies of “Innovation-driven, Specialty Breakthroughs and Industrial Internationalization” to promote the upgrading and iteration of “New CMS”, accumulating momentum for takeoff.

CMS has established a comprehensive pharmaceutical product lifecycle management system, covering every stage from target identification to clinical development, product registration and commercialization. The Group focuses on FIC (First-in-Class) and BIC (Best-in-Class) innovative products, and has meticulously built a pipeline of approximately 40 innovative products with differentiated advantages, among which 5 innovative drugs have been approved and successfully commercialized in China. With the impact of VBP (Volume-Based Procurement) mostly cleared, CMS has entered a new cycle of high-quality and sustainable development driven by exclusive and innovative drugs.

In specialty fields, the Group focuses on cardio-cerebrovascular, gastroenterology, ophthalmology and skin health, continuously deepening product portfolios and expert networks. Notably, the Group’s skin health business “DERMAVON” has emerged as a leader in its sector and is proposed for an independent listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

A Pioneer in Industrial Internationalization Synergized Development Across the Entire “R&D, Manufacturing and Commercialization” Value Chain

Since 2022, CMS has initiated its “Industrial Internationalization” strategy by extending the Group’s advantages and resources from the Chinese market to emerging markets. Utilizing Singapore as the strategic pivot, the Group has established a localized cluster comprising CMS R&D, PharmaGend, and Rxilient, achieving synergized development across the entire pharmaceutical value chain from R&D to production and commercialization, driving deeper and broader market expansion across the Asia-Pacific region.

Internationalization of the Commercialization System: Rxilient serves as a platform for drug introduction, R&D and commercialization, operated by a professional and experienced localized team. Headquartered in Singapore, its business has expanded to 14 countries and regions including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the Middle East, helping partners from China, the US, and Europe bring innovative drugs to emerging markets while introducing more high-quality and affordable treatment options to local markets. As of now, Rxilient has cumulatively submitted marketing applications for nearly 20 drugs and medical devices across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, covering therapeutic areas such as dermatology, ophthalmology, oncology, autoimmune, and central nervous system.

Internationalization of the Production System: PharmaGend, as an international CDMO platform based in Singapore, has a site spanning 30,000 square meters and is capable of manufacturing dosage forms such as tablets and capsules, with plans to expand production lines for injections, ointments, and nasal sprays. The factory has been certified by international authorities such as the FDA and the HSA, demonstrating its high-standard pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities for global export .

Structural factors including large population bases, healthcare insurance expansion and rising chronic disease burdens are transforming Southeast Asia, the Middle East and other emerging markets into new growth engines for the global pharmaceutical industry. Leveraging its integrated ecosystem, CMS is forming a novel model for Chinese pharmaceutical globalization – not only enabling incremental market conversion for its own products in emerging markets, but also providing global partners with a reliable one-stop solution, thereby generating additional growth momentum for the Group.

Looking ahead, CMS will continue advancing its three core strategies to build the long-term value system of “New CMS”. By persistently enhancing accessibility to pharmaceutical innovation, CMS aims to benefit more patients, achieve sustainable healthy development, and deliver substantial value returns to investors.

