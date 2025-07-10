Alpaca Network Announces Launch of Modelz: The First Decentralized Exchange for AI Models

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, July 10, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Alpaca Network, the leading decentralized infrastructure for AI Model tokenization, today confirmed the launch of Modelz, its much-anticipated decentralized exchange for AI Models, serving as an on-chain marketplace and tokenization layer for open‑source AI. Modelz empowers AI developers to wrap any open‑source model into a Model token, by conducting an Initial Model Offering (IMO) and distributing usage‑based revenue automatically to token holders.

“Open‑source AI drives billions in value every year, yet the creators rarely capture their share,” said Joaquim Miro, Core Contributor at Alpaca Network. “Modelz changes the game: every model becomes a community‑owned startup with its own treasury, governance, and revenue‑sharing mechanisms.”

Opensource Decentralized AI meets Financial Markets

Modelz empowers AI innovation by directing usage fees to model creators and PACA stakers instead of centralized cloud providers. Through Initial Model Offerings (IMOs), researchers can raise funding without giving up IP or imposing paywalls. Investors gain liquid, targeted exposure to AI adoption across categories like vision transformers, speech engines, and large language models—without needing hardware or deep technical expertise.

How Modelz Works

Modelz operates through a two-stage process designed to align incentives and fuel open-source AI development. It begins with an Initial Model Offering (IMO), where a creator selects an open-source model and mints [MODEL] tokens, selling a portion in exchange for PACA to seed the model’s treasury. Once live, agents will be able to access the top models via API via Modelz’s inference partners.

These payments flow through smart contracts that automatically distribute revenue to model developers, compute providers, and token stakers. A perpetual 6.5% “2π% reserve” is also applied to each transaction, evenly rewarding model creators, model stakers, and PACA stakers—ensuring long-term alignment and shared success across the ecosystem.

Launch Roadmap

The Modelz roadmap marks a rapid evolution toward decentralized AI infrastructure. The launch of Modelz Mainnet V1 now enables live Initial Model Offerings (IMOs), along with trading, buying, and selling of tokenized AI models. By Q1 2026, the rollout of the Agentz Layer will enable decentralized inference rewards and seamless API integrations, creating a value flywheel between the tokenized models and the inference revenue they create from the agents they power.

How To Get Involved

Modelz.io invites developers and researchers to upload their models to Hugging Face and tokenize them in just three simple steps, making it easier than ever to monetize open-source AI. Model token holders and PACA token holders can stake to gain access to a growing bundle of tokenized AI models, tapping into the future of decentralized machine intelligence. For tech enthusiasts, the journey starts with a front-row seat—register for our next live demo by following @AlpacaNetworkAI on X.

ABOUT ALPACA NETWORK

Alpaca Network, the creator of Modelz, is a Web3 infrastructure platform focussed on decentralized AI—enabling creators to monetize open-source innovation and giving investors direct exposure to the rapidly growing AI economy. The network is built on a three-layer architecture: it begins with the PACA Foundation, which provides governance and gas for the ecosystem; continues with the MODELS Infrastructure, a decentralized exchange where tokenized AI models can be published, traded, and composed; and culminates with AGENTZ, the application layer that allows AI agents and decentralized applications to access and utilize inference-ready models. Together, these layers form a seamless pipeline for distributed intelligence—from governance to model deployment to real-world AI utility. Join us in shaping the future of open, decentralized artificial intelligence.

For press inquiries, please contact:

X (Twitter): @AlpacaNetworkAI

Email: press@alpacanetwork.ai

