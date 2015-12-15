AmpliTech Group Poised to Benefit from New Federal “One Big Beautiful Bill” Supporting Private 5G and ORAN Rollouts

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components and complete 5G/6G systems, including advanced Open RAN (ORAN) radios for private and public 5G networks, announced that the recently signed One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB), as per below company internal analysis, positions the company for accelerated growth in the 5G and ORAN markets.

Spectrum Access

The landmark OBBB legislation restores the FCC’s authority to conduct critical mid and low-band spectrum auctions and introduces tax incentives that enable businesses to immediately expense equipment purchases related to broadband and wireless infrastructure buildouts. These provisions directly support the growth of private 5G networks and ORAN deployments, markets in which AmpliTech holds significant technological and operational advantages.

“The passage of the OBBB is a win for American innovation and for AmpliTech,” said Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group. “Access to newly available mid-band spectrum and expanded tax incentives will empower our customers to deploy next-generation private 5G and ORAN networks with lower upfront costs and faster ROI, accelerating industry-wide adoption of our radios and advanced signal processing technologies.”

Sales Momentum

AmpliTech, which recently announced nearly $3 million in follow-on purchase orders as part of its previously disclosed $40 million Letter of Intent (LOI) with a Tier 1 Mobile Network Operator, anticipates that the OBBB will further drive demand for its ORAN 64T64R radios and private 5G Network-in-a-Box solutions. As the FCC prepares to release new mid-band spectrum, enterprises, campuses, and critical infrastructure operators are expected to scale private 5G initiatives, creating a robust pipeline of opportunities for AmpliTech’s radio and amplifier product lines.

AmpliTech Advantages

AmpliTech’s cutting-edge ORAN radios and private 5G ORAN networks deliver ultra-low latency for seamless and instant communication, directly enabling fully automated vehicles or robotaxis, and the Metaverse’s AR/VR among other critical applications such as Tele-medicine and tele-robotics. The high data throughput of up to 1.4 Gbps and ultra-low latency ensures fast and reliable data transmission that is ideal for mission-critical applications requiring real-time responsiveness. Industries such as smart cities, private 5G, and defense can greatly benefit from its capabilities.

The OBBB’s provisions to support domestic infrastructure investment and prioritize U.S.-based manufacturers align with AmpliTech’s commitment to delivering high-performance, American-made wireless and quantum signal processing solutions.

“This bill provides the tailwinds needed for customers to move forward with network modernization, enabling AmpliTech to deliver on our mission of providing true ORAN flexibility while reducing network operating costs,” added Maqbool. “We are ready to support the industry’s shift to a more open, efficient, and secure wireless ecosystem.”

Short-Term Upside

Additionally, the OBBB provides the policy and economic framework needed to accelerate FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) and last-mile wireless adoption, creating immediate and mid-term demand tailwinds for AMPG’s products.

Long-Term Growth

As fiber becomes prohibitively expensive to expand to edge areas, the bill’s incentives and spectrum availability make FWA a practical, scalable replacement, aligning directly with AMPG’s roadmap to replace cable, fiber, and wired infrastructure with advanced wireless solutions.

AmpliTech will continue to update shareholders as the OBBB’s implementation timeline and upcoming FCC auctions progress, while pursuing additional opportunities under the bill’s incentive frameworks.

For more information on AmpliTech’s private 5G and ORAN products, visit www.amplitech5G.com.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the signing of the OBBB will lead to the growth of private 5G networks and ORAN deployments, the Tier 1 Mobile Network Operator will continue with follow-on purchase orders, the adoption of the OBBB will lead to the purchase of the Company’s products in the short- and long- term. . The words “may” “would” “will” “expect” “estimate” “anticipate” “believe” “intend” for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

