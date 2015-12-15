ARTICUL8 announces availability of LLM-IQ Evaluator and Network Topology Agents in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARTICUL8, a leading domain specific enterprise Generative AI (GenAI) company, today announced the availability of LLM-IQ™ Agent, a domain-specific automated LLM evaluation and reasoning application and Network Topology Agent, an intelligence service transforming data logs and graphs into a live queryable graph, in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. This enables AWS customers to easily discover, buy, and deploy Articul8’s GenAI Agents using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

Articul8 helps organizations harness messy, unstructured enterprise data with speed at scale on a ready-to-use secure, cost-efficient AI platform to build expert-level Generative AI Applications, enabling customers to address their most difficult, mission-critical challenges.

“We’re excited to offer LLM-IQ Agent and Network Topology Agent in AWS Marketplace AI,” said Arun Subramaniyan, CEO at Articul8 AI. “The new AI Agents and tools category in AWS Marketplace allows us to provide customers with a streamlined way to access our intelligent AI agents helping them apply advanced reasoning to select the right LLMs for each task, automate infrastructure validation and discovery, and deliver dynamic, real-time insights into network structure and behavior.”

Articul8’s LLM-IQ™ Agent enables no-code evaluation of top open- and closed-source LLMs, including GPT-4, Claude 3, Gemini, and Llama 4. Enterprise teams can assess model performance across more than 25 real-world tasks using natural language while streamlining model selection with built-in benchmarking and compliance metrics.

Its Network Topology Agent delivers topology intelligence as a service—transforming static logs and diagrams into a live, queryable graph for real-time visibility and change detection across clouds, data centers, and distributed environments.

Through the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

About Articul8 AI: Articul8 AI is a technology company whose products transform enterprise data and expertise into powerful engines of growth, value and impact. Our full-stack GenAI platform is revolutionizing how enterprises harness their data and expertise to build expert-level Generative AI applications for their mission-critical challenges. Our products deliver enterprise-scale impact with ROI in hours to weeks. General-purpose GenAI models, while necessary, are not sufficient to deliver enterprise-specific decisioning and actioning. Our platform addresses this gap by making it straightforward for companies to build sophisticated, enterprise-scale and expert-level GenAI applications that encode their domain expertise. Our proprietary technology does the heavy lifting through autonomous decisions and actions, automated data intelligence, improved precision and relevance with industry knowledge encoded into Articul8’s library of domain and task-specific models. We are purpose-built for regulated industries and meet the highest standards of compliance, data security, privacy and performance, including traceability and auditability at every step. We are trusted by leading global enterprises such as Franklin Templeton, Intel, Itochu Techno-Solutions Corporation, AWS, Intel and Accenture to transform their mission-critical work.

