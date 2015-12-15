ASAPP Expands GenerativeAgent with Powerful New Features to Advance AI for Contact Centers

Human-in-the-loop agent, conversation monitoring, and testing and simulation features elevate trust and precision in AI-automated customer conversations

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASAPP , the leading provider of AI-powered contact center software, today announced it has expanded GenerativeAgent , which offers ASAPP’s fully conversational Generative AI voice and chat agent, with powerful new features to advance accuracy, control, and trust in AI-automated conversations. By combining the scale and speed of automation with the precision, safety, and oversight required in real-world customer conversations, ASAPP is empowering contact centers to deploy customer-facing AI agents with confidence and at scale.

“Forward-thinking organizations recognize the potential of AI automation in contact centers, but are hesitant to extend those capabilities to customers with concerns for safety, security, and ensuring AI agents behave as intended,” said Devidas Desai, senior vice president of product management at ASAPP. “ASAPP is committed to delivering the highest level of precision and trust in AI-automated customer conversations. These new capabilities from GenerativeAgent equip customer experience (CX) leaders with the tools to safely and confidently scale automation and the ability to monitor, control, and continuously improve how AI agents perform over time.”

GenerativeAgent is a platform built from the ground up to handle complex, multi-turn conversations with enterprise-grade performance, safety, and control. Integrating with a company’s historical customer data, it autonomously and safely resolves complex customer service interactions and supports a wide variety of APIs, native CCaas and CRM integrations, and advanced authentications, enabling fast deployment and instant value creation. New GenerativeAgent features include:

Human-in-the-Loop Agent (HILA) with Approver Mode : Enables faster resolutions and better outcomes by allowing human experts to review and approve AI responses in real-time or asynchronously, fine-tuning and improving accuracy and agent learning over time.

: Enables faster resolutions and better outcomes by allowing human experts to review and approve AI responses in real-time or asynchronously, fine-tuning and improving accuracy and agent learning over time. Conversation Monitoring and Fine Tuning : Achieve full visibility into AI interactions with intuitive tools to flag anomalies, track patterns, and enforce compliance with customizable guardrails for quality assurance at scale.

: Achieve full visibility into AI interactions with intuitive tools to flag anomalies, track patterns, and enforce compliance with customizable guardrails for quality assurance at scale. Testing and Simulation: Safely test AI behavior in simulated environments to release updates into production with confidence, increasing control, transparency, and trust in automated interactions.

“ASAPP found in its user research that agents want to include logic behind their thinking in case the decision is ever questioned. That human expert’s rationale is tacit knowledge that, once captured, will allow the brand to advance customer service automation far beyond current levels.” (Forrester, Tacit Knowledge Will Power The AI-Led Contact Center, January 23, 2025)

These new features from ASAPP build on a momentous year of growth for the company, including the appointment of Priya Vijayarajendran as CEO and Devidas Desai as senior vice president of product management. The company’s customer experience was also recognized by Forrester as a notable vendor in its The Conversation Intelligence Solutions for Contact Centers Landscape , Q1 2025 report and as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Customer Interaction Solutions , Q2 2024 report.

