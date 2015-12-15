ASAPP’s GenerativeAgent Platform is Now Available in the New AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Storefront

AI-powered contact center software provider delivers the new standard for AI support agents to AWS customers

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASAPP , the leading provider of AI-powered contact center software, today announced the availability of its GenerativeAgent Platform in the new AI Agents and Tools storefront in AWS Marketplace. This enables AWS customers to easily discover, buy, and deploy GenerativeAgent using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

The AI Agents and Tools storefront in AWS Marketplace serves as a centralized catalog for hundreds of AI solutions from trusted AWS Partners. GenerativeAgent is built from the ground up to redefine the role of AI in the contact center by enabling users to handle complex, multi-turn conversations with enterprise-grade performance, safety, and control. By successfully handling nuanced conversations and multi-step problem-solving to resolve customer issues on its own, the platform dramatically increases contact center capacity, improving the customer service experience and lowering the cost to serve.

“ASAPP is committed to delivering best-in-class AI products that solve the toughest challenges in customer service, and it is a privilege to offer our GenerativeAgent platform in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools storefront,” said Priya Vijayarajendran, CEO of ASAPP. “We are proud to expand our collaboration with AWS as we equip more customers with the tools to transform their customer experience strategy and gain more value from their AI investments.”

Through the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools storefront, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

This news follows ASAPP’s achievement of the AWS Generative AI Competency in April 2025, a recognition of AWS partners that drive the advancement of services, tools, data strategy, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies across diverse industries.

