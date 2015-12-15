Ataccama brings AI to data lineage to help business users understand and trust their data

New AI-powered lineage features deliver compact views, secure metadata extraction, and pushdown profiling so business users can quickly audit, trust, and act on their data

BOSTON, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ataccama , the data trust company, today announced the release of Ataccama ONE v16.2, the latest version of its unified data trust platform. This release makes it easier for business users to understand how data moves and changes across systems without writing a single line of SQL. With intuitive, compact lineage views and improved performance, teams can make better decisions with greater confidence and speed.

Most business teams can’t see where their data comes from or how it has been changed. Instead, they rely on technical experts to explain the logic behind key metrics, which slows decision-making and exposes organizations to unnecessary risk. Forrester reports that only 20% of business decision-makers are self-sufficient with analytics tools. The result is a persistent trust gap that makes it harder to govern data, scale analytics, or move at the speed business demands.

Ataccama closes that gap by turning complex data logic into plain language. Business users can now trace a data point’s origin and understand how it was profiled or flagged without relying on IT. Ataccama shows how data flows through systems and provides plain-language descriptions of the steps behind every number. For example, in a financial services setting, a data steward can immediately see how a risk score was derived or how a flagged transaction passed through a series of enrichment and quality checks. That kind of visibility shortens reviews, streamlines audits, and gives business teams the confidence to act on the data in front of them.

“We’re seeing enterprise data projects increasingly kick off in the business, not just in IT, and that changes everything,” said Jessica Smith , VP of Data Quality at Ataccama. “The teams driving these initiatives need to understand where the data comes from, how it’s changed, and whether it can be trusted. That’s why we’ve focused on making complex data processes, like profiling, quality checks, and lineage, clear and usable to everyone. Because if data is going to scale across the business, it has to work for the people who are using it.”

Ataccama strengthens day-to-day governance and lays the groundwork for more scalable, compliant AI initiatives. Key features include:

AI-powered data lineage. Automatically generates readable descriptions of how data was transformed both upstream and downstream, clarifying filters, joins, and calculations, so business users can understand the logic behind each dataset without reading SQL.

Automatically generates readable descriptions of how data was transformed both upstream and downstream, clarifying filters, joins, and calculations, so business users can understand the logic behind each dataset without reading SQL. Compact lineage diagrams. Presents a simplified, high-level view of data flows with the option to drill into details on demand. This makes it easier to identify issues, answer audit questions, and align stakeholders on how data flows through the organization.

Presents a simplified, high-level view of data flows with the option to drill into details on demand. This makes it easier to identify issues, answer audit questions, and align stakeholders on how data flows through the organization. Edge processing for secure lineage. Enables metadata extraction from on-prem or restricted environments without moving sensitive data to the cloud. Organizations can maintain compliance, minimize risk, and still get full visibility into their data pipelines, regardless of where the data lives.

Enables metadata extraction from on-prem or restricted environments without moving sensitive data to the cloud. Organizations can maintain compliance, minimize risk, and still get full visibility into their data pipelines, regardless of where the data lives. Expanded pushdown support and performance enhancements. Users can now execute profiling and data quality workloads in pushdown mode for BigQuery and Azure Synapse, minimizing data movement and improving performance for large-scale workloads. The release also includes volume support for Databricks Unity Catalog, further optimizing execution within modern cloud platforms.

Ataccama ONE v16.2 data trust platform is available immediately. To learn how to simplify data lineage and drive clarity for both business and IT, watch the webinar .

About Ataccama

Ataccama is the data trust company. Organizations worldwide rely on Ataccama ONE, the unified data trust platform, to ensure data is accurate, accessible, and actionable. By integrating data quality, lineage, observability, governance, and master data management into a single solution, Ataccama enables businesses to unlock value from their data for AI, analytics, and operations. Trusted by global enterprises, Ataccama helps organizations drive innovation, reduce costs, and mitigate risk. Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality and the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama continues to set the standard for trusted data at scale. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .