BitLyft AIR Changes the Game for Cybersecurity with No-Code Platform

Platform Offers Deep Microsoft 365 Integration and No-Code Remediation Capabilities

ST. JOHN’S, Mich., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitLyft , a leading managed detection and response provider (MDR) offering a holistic defense approach, announces the latest release of BitLyft AIR®, a cutting-edge automated incident response platform purpose-built to detect and respond to threats across Microsoft 365 and other leading identity and cloud platforms. This new release brings comprehensive log ingestion and analytics capabilities for:

Microsoft 365

Azure-Security

Azure-Audit

Azure Sign-In

Microsoft Defender

Message Trace

“Security teams today are overwhelmed by fraud complexity, alert fatigue, and limited resources,” says Jason Miller, CEO and Founder of BitLyft. “With BitLyft AIR®, we’re delivering a platform that removes friction, with no code and no custom development, just actionable outcomes. BitLyft’s mission is to empower every organization, regardless of size, to defend itself with enterprise-grade response capabilities from day one.”

With 93 prebuilt and automatically deployed security policies, BitLyft AIR® provides robust coverage across the Microsoft environment, enabling immediate visibility into account compromise, suspicious sign-ins, privilege escalations, malicious email behavior, and more. These policies are fine-tuned from years of real-world SOC experience and require no manual setup, ensuring rapid deployment and reliable threat detection from the start.

BitLyft AIR features:

True No-Code Experience—Traditional platforms require scripting or API Knowledge. BitLyft AIR’s no-code platform allows security analysts of all levels to respond to threats instantly.

All alerts can be mapped to pre-built automated remediation actions and playbooks, transforming detection into containment in seconds.

Unified visibility – a single pane of glass with real-time visibility for security operations, which enables faster decisions and more effective security outcomes. Analysts can instantly view: Log volume trends Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) Alert history and severity Open case status for every triggered alert

Prebuilt remediation actions for platforms most targeted in identify-based attacks, such as Google Workspace, Okta, Duo Security, and OneLogin.

Built-in automation that works out of the box to contain and remediate threats without analysts writing a single line of code.

“Whether facing user compromise or business email compromise, BitLyft AIR® empowers teams to neutralize threats the moment they arise, without developer support or complex configurations,” adds Miller.

About BitLyft

BitLyft enables utilities and corporations to meet regulatory and audit mandates for SOC2 Compliance. The venture’s managed detection and response (MDR) services with an Automated Incident Response (AIR) platform can be implemented cost-effectively and quickly. Prioritizing tech-powered yet high-touch cybersecurity solutions creates a holistic defense, giving clients unwavering confidence; BitLyft staff pledge to prioritize and protect every client. For more information, visit www.bitlyft.com .