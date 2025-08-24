Brazil’s Grupo Petrópolis Uses Descartes Routing Solution to Optimize Nationwide Beverage Distribution

SÃO PAULO and ATLANTA, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Brazil’s Grupo Petrópolis is using Descartes’ routing and fleet management solution to enhance its nationwide beverage distribution operations using approximately 2,900 vehicles. The Descartes solution helped Grupo Petrópolis achieve an on-time delivery rate of 98%, reduce overtime hours by 9% and decrease fuel consumption by 5%. These improvements reflect more efficient and sustainable fleet operations.

“To better meet customer needs, we wanted a fleet management platform to enhance on-time performance, improve service in case of returns or customer concerns and advance sustainability goals by reducing carbon emissions,” said Luís Moura, Manager at Grupo Petrópolis. “The Descartes solution gives us a new level of control and visibility into our large distribution network. Across 160 locations, routes are now more intelligent and efficient, and we track all routes in real-time. If a driver goes off a planned route, the system immediately signals the detour so our team can respond quickly, which is critical to providing reliable service. And, because we can act with much more delivery precision and agility, we have lowered fuel and maintenance costs, gained visibility into idle vehicles and overcome challenges with product and delivery traceability.”

Part of Descartes’ routing, mobile and telematics solution suite, the Descartes routing and fleet management solution helps retail food and beverage distribution companies, like Grupo Petrópolis, manage routes for optimal efficiency and minimize the impact of unforeseen events on customer service levels, mileage and costs. By continually re-optimizing route plans based on real-time traffic data and other variables, the solution enhances customer service by improving on-time delivery performance, lowers mileage by guiding drivers through shorter route paths, and decreases total route time and costs by helping drivers navigate through heavy traffic with alternate routes and stop sequences. The solution also monitors planned vs. actual deliveries, product traceability, journey control (including lunch breaks, overnights and overtime), route deviations, unplanned stops and departure or arrival delays.

“Our collaboration with Grupo Petrópolis highlights how advanced routing solutions can help transform complex distribution environments into highly efficient, sustainable, and customer-focused logistics operations,” said Douglas Alves, Sales Executive at Descartes. “As food and beverage distributors look for opportunities to enhance last mile performance, our solution suite can help rebalance distribution networks; improve route productivity, execution and sustainability; respond more dynamically to demand; and accelerate cash flow with electronic proof-of-delivery.”

Learn more about Descartes’ route execution and fleet performance management solutions and its Routing, Mobile and Telematics solution suite.

About Grupo Petrópolis

Grupo Petrópolis is the only major company in the beer sector with 100% Brazilian capital. It produces the beer brands Itaipava, Crystal, Petra, Black Princess, Cacildis, Cabaré, Lokal, and Weltenburger; the vodkas Blue Spirit Ice and Nordka; Cabaré Ice; the energy drinks TNT Energy Drink and Magneto; the liquid dietary supplement TNT Sports Drink; Petra mineral water; Petra tonic; and the soft drink It!. Through environmental projects, it promotes the planting and maintenance of thousands of trees, as well as sustainability initiatives and environmental education projects for public schools. Learn more at www.grupopetropolis.com.br and on LinkedIn.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ routing, mobile and telematics solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.