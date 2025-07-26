Clara Technologies Initiates Multi-Phase Marketing Strategy for Sales Buddi App

Phase One Social Media Partnership Aims to Scale User Growth, Community Engagement, and Brand Visibility

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 27, 2025) – Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (FSE: 4BH) (WKN: A3E4MS) (“Clara” or the “Company”), an innovator in enterprise-level AI solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Phase One of its multi-phase marketing strategy for Sales Buddi, the Company’s flagship AI-powered sales coaching app. This first phase includes the proposed engagement of Social Direct Marketing, an Australian-based agency, to manage the app’s content distribution, campaign development, and day-to-day social media operations. While the agreement has not yet been finalized, terms under consideration include a monthly fee of AUD$1,850, with optional add-ons. A further announcement will be made upon execution of the agreement, including any updates to the proposed terms.

The partnership is expected to form the foundation of a broader marketing rollout aimed at scaling Sales Buddi’s user base, enhancing brand visibility, and building a strong online sales-focused community.

Phase One focuses on building the brands voice and user awareness across key social platforms. Future phases of the marketing plan are expected to include performance-based digital advertising, influencer collaborations, and broader community engagement campaigns. These efforts are designed to strengthen Sales Buddi’s positioning as a comprehensive, go-to destination for sales coaching, content, and peer-to-peer learning.

“Social media is a core foundation for modern SaaS growth,” said Jonah Hicks, Founder of Sales Buddi. “By partnering with industry specialists to lead our social strategy, we’re investing in long-term engagement, brand credibility, and building the digital infrastructure necessary to support a thriving community of sales professionals.”

Strategic Value

The Company views this partnership as a critical building block in Sales Buddi’s broader growth roadmap. As a mobile-first SaaS product designed to deliver daily coaching, sales strategy, and motivation, Sales Buddi is uniquely positioned to benefit from targeted, platform-native content strategies across social media channels.

With a strong product foundation already in place and recent momentum from the app’s public launch and pricing enhancements, this marketing effort represents the Company’s next step in accelerating user acquisition, retention, and brand-led community development.

This Phase One launch reflects Clara’s long-term focus on scalable software-as-a-service (SaaS) growth and community-driven AI product development.

About Sales Buddi

Sales Buddi is a mobile AI sales coach designed to support sales professionals with real-time strategy, mindset coaching, and post-meeting follow-up planning. Users complete an onboarding process to identify their sales personality, which helps customize their experience within the app. Once active, the platform provides actionable coaching, follow-up prompts, and motivational support tailored to each user’s style.

For more information, visit www.salesbuddi.com.

About Clara Technologies Corp

Clara Technologies Corp is a forward-thinking enterprise technology company developing AI tools to optimize business performance. Its flagship platform Sales Buddi is designed to transform how companies approach sales training, operational intelligence, and employee development.

For more information about Clara Technologies Corp and Sales Buddi, visit https://claratech.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “potential”, “scheduled” or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed engagement of Social Direct Marketing, the terms and timing of such engagement, anticipated marketing activities and outcomes, future phases of the Company’s marketing strategy, and the potential impact on user growth, brand visibility, and community development. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company’s operations and the Company’s limited operating history. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this press release except as otherwise required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

