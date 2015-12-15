Content Snare Achieves ISO 27001 Certification to Strengthen Data Security for Clients

Brisbane, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 1, 2025) – Content Snare, a platform for secure client onboarding and document collection, has earned ISO 27001 certification, reinforcing its commitment to protecting sensitive information for thousands of businesses worldwide. The certification marks a milestone in Content Snare’s mission to embed security at every level of its operations, helping users manage client data with greater confidence.

ISO 27001 is the world’s leading information security standard, requiring rigorous controls to protect data and manage risk. Content Snare’s certification demonstrates compliance with strict requirements around:

Access control and encryption

Incident response planning

Continuous risk assessments

Independent security audits

According to industry reports, a cyberattack occurs every 39 seconds, often resulting in significant losses. ISO 27001 certification offers independent validation that Content Snare is prepared to protect client data in this environment.

Certified Processes, Continuous Improvement

To earn certification, Content Snare followed a multi-stage process that included external audits by accredited specialists and the implementation of a comprehensive Information Security Management System.

“ISO 27001 isn’t just a badge, it’s proof that protecting client data is part of our DNA,” said James Rose, Co-founder of Content Snare. “We’ll continue investing in security so our customers can focus on their work without worrying about the safety of their information.”

Content Snare’s ISO 27001 certification comes alongside additional features already trusted by over 1,600 businesses:

Secure branded portals for collecting and sharing documents

Hundreds of ready-made and fully editable form templates

Automatic reminders that reduce email back-and-forth

Discussions within forms that allow respondents to ask questions if they get stuck

These features have helped clients reduce stalled projects by 67% and cut data collection costs by 77%.

About Content Snare

Content Snare is a Brisbane-based software company helping accounting, legal, finance, consulting, education, and digital services teams collect documents and information securely. Launched in 2016, Content Snare combines automation and military-grade encryption to simplify client onboarding and document workflows. Content Snare continues to innovate at the intersection of simplicity and security. Content Snare is a trading name of Aktura Technology, which holds the ISO 27001 certification.

