CORRECTING and REPLACING Vouched Developing Integration in Epic Toolbox Under Construction for Remote Identity Verification

Integration Empowers Hospitals to Streamline Patient Onboarding, Enhance Compliance, and Improve Care Delivery with Seamless AI-Driven Identity Verification in Epic

Vouched, the AI-powered identity verification platform trusted by leading healthcare systems, is now officially developing integration within Epic Toolbox Under Construction — bringing faster, safer patient onboarding, MyChart account creation and account recovery directly into Epic. This milestone enables hospitals and healthcare systems to seamlessly integrate VouchedRx, a customized identity verification solution for healthcare providers, powerful identity verification technology directly into their Epic electronic health record (EHR) systems—enhancing patient intake, compliance, and operational efficiency.

As a trusted partner in healthcare, Vouched’s AI-based platform automates and streamlines identity verification, reducing manual steps and administrative burdens. With its inclusion in Epic Toolbox Under Construction, healthcare providers will soon be able to slash patient intake times, minimize fraud risk, and speed access to care — while meeting the highest security and compliance standards.

“Being part of Epic Toolbox Under Construction is a strategic milestone in our mission to become an indispensable technology partner to hospitals and healthcare systems,” said Peter Horadan, CEO of Vouched. “Our inclusion allows us to support healthcare organizations in modernizing how they verify patient identities—an essential step in reducing fraud, improving patient outcomes, and driving down costs.”

Epic Toolbox Under Construction highlights products in specific categories that will become available once development is released by Epic and participating developers. The designation also signifies that the product adheres to Epic’s recommended connection practices for a category, making it easier for health systems to adopt cutting-edge technologies without lengthy custom development cycles. By joining this ecosystem, Vouched furthers our commitment to empowering healthcare organizations to implement best-in-class ID verification natively within their clinical workflows.

As digital transformation in healthcare accelerates, identity verification remains a critical first step in ensuring patient data integrity and delivering equitable, efficient care. With Vouched now part of Epic Toolbox Under Construction, providers will soon gain access to a seamless and scalable solution for verifying identities across diverse patient populations, including telehealth, urgent care, and in-person settings.

Epic and MyChart are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Vouched

Vouched is a leading AI-powered identity verification platform serving industries with high-stakes verification needs like healthcare, finance, and automotive. Trusted by enterprises around the world, Vouched verifies millions of identities annually with speed, accuracy, and compliance.

To learn more, visit www.vouched.id

