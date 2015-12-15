DDC Developments Announces 200% Surge in Demand and Launches National Expansion with New Manufacturing Facility

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2025) – DDC Developments, a Miami-based leader in eco-friendly modular construction, announced a significant corporate milestone: a 200% year-over-year increase in inquiries for its patented hurricane-resistant, energy-efficient modular building systems. In direct response to this unprecedented growth, the company is launching a national expansion initiative, establishing a 50,000 square-foot manufacturing facility to scale production and meet surging demand across the United States.





The new facility, set to open later this year, will significantly boost DDC Developments‘ production capacity, enabling the company to serve a broader range of commercial, residential, and institutional projects nationwide. This expansion marks a pivotal step in DDC’s strategy to deliver resilient, sustainable construction solutions to markets facing increasing climate risks and a forecasted “above-normal” 2024 storm season, as projected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).





“Our 200% surge in demand is a clear signal that the market is urgently seeking faster, greener, and more resilient building solutions,” said Danilo Dominguez Cruz, Founder and CEO of DDC Developments. “The new manufacturing hub will allow us to accelerate project delivery and support communities nationwide as they adapt to evolving climate challenges.”

DDC Developments’ modular systems are engineered to exceed Florida’s stringent building codes, utilizing stay-in-place insulated panels made with 40% recycled expanded polystyrene (EPS). These panels provide superior insulation, reduce heating and cooling demands by approximately 30%, and are rated to withstand winds exceeding 200 mph, surpassing Category 5 hurricane standards. The company’s technology reduces build times by up to 60%. It lowers labor costs by 40%, offering developers and investors a rapid return on investment, with many projects reporting ROI within six months.

The company’s national expansion is further supported by ongoing partnerships with ESG-focused investment firms, reinforcing DDC’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in the construction sector.

For more information about DDC Developments’ expansion and modular construction solutions, visit www.ddcdevelopments.com or contact Danilo Dominguez at danilo@ddcdevelopments.com.

