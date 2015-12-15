DesignRush Podcast #97: 5 Strategies to Turn Business Culture Into a Scaling Superpower from Top New York PR Agency

In the latest DesignRush Podcast episode, New York PR agency 5WPR’s Ilisa Wirgin and Leigh Ann Ambrosi explain how PR teams can scale without losing culture, creativity, or client trust.

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – July 11, 2025) – Ilisa Wirgin and Leigh Ann Ambrosi, Executive Vice Presidents at leading New York PR agency 5WPR, join the DesignRush Podcast to unpack a common yet often overlooked question for growing agencies:

What happens when teams scale faster than their structure, culture, and creativity can keep up?

The answer? What makes them great starts to erode.

In this episode, they reveal how transparency, specialization, and cultural alignment help teams grow without losing what makes them great.

“You see a lot of energy being poured in, but not a lot of meaningful return,” says Wirgin.

“You feel it inside the team… creative thinking slows down. Even the day-to-day stuff starts to feel like a heavy lift.”

Key takeaways include how to:

Spot early signs of burnout and team misalignment

Use radical transparency to realign in real time

Build culture into daily operations – not just HR

Structure vertical teams to pitch smarter and deliver stronger

Integrate AI and affiliate strategies without losing brand voice

The conversation also dives into the future of earned media as consumer search shifts to platforms like ChatGPT.

“Consumers are putting their searches in ChatGPT,” says Wirgin. “That’s changing SEO in big ways… It’s about being recommendable.”

The conversation wraps with advice for any PR team facing rapid growth: focus, specialize, and build on what already works.

“Do something really well,” says Wirgin. “Make sure that you have your story nailed, your messaging nailed, and the right people in place to get you to that next level.”

Ambrosi adds: “Once you figure out what sets your product apart, then you can figure out the next steps… Knowing what you don’t know is probably one of the most important things that agencies and businesses can embrace.”

