Edge Conversion Launches Custom AI Systems to Supercharge Sales and Scale Growth for Small Businesses

Los Angeles, California, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edge Conversion, an emerging AI automation agency based in Los Angeles, has unveiled a suite of tailored AI systems that simplify operations and supercharge growth for service-based and online businesses. Built to solve the everyday challenges of modern entrepreneurs, these systems automate critical functions like lead generation, customer communication, and proposal creation, saving valuable time while boosting revenue.



Founded by Mateo Stuyck-Plant, who was inspired by his own journey of transforming his business through automation, Edge Conversion offers a range of solutions tailored to meet the needs of modern entrepreneurs. “After seeing how automation transformed my own business, I realized other entrepreneurs needed the same edge,” says Stuyck-Plant. “Now our systems help clients recover 10+ hours per week, while turning manual follow-ups into scalable workflows that drive real results.”

These systems are designed to work together seamlessly. A typical business workflow might begin with AI-powered cold outreach that brings in prospects through personalized email campaigns. Once a lead responds, AI-driven response systems instantly follow up to keep the conversation going, ensuring no opportunity is missed. When the lead is ready to buy, dynamic proposal generators deliver polished, client-ready quotes in minutes, dramatically speeding up the close

To further support business growth, Edge Conversion also offers systems for intake, onboarding, hiring, and CRM optimization, including:

The company focuses on providing done-for-you AI solutions that are not only effective but also scalable. With a strong emphasis on custom AI workflows, Edge Conversion helps businesses streamline their marketing, sales, and support processes, enabling them to scale with ease.

“Small businesses don’t need more tools, they need the right systems that fit their goals,” says Stuyck-Plant. “We don’t just hand over software. We build and manage solutions that align with how each business actually operates.”

Edge Conversion’s AI-driven solutions provide businesses with a trusted partner to automate key tasks, save time, and boost efficiency, making it easier than ever to scale.

Clients in real estate, digital marketing, and professional services have already seen measurable growth by implementing Edge Conversion’s automated customer journey systems. One client cut lead response times from 24 hours to under 2 minutes, leading to a 30% increase in conversions within the first month.

Edge Conversion is an AI automation agency dedicated to helping service-based and online businesses automate their sales, marketing, and support processes. With custom-built AI systems, Edge Conversion enables businesses to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and scale faster.

