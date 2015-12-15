Electude, the leader in automotive and truck e-learning, announces partnership with Elite Tuned School

BRAINTREE, Mass., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electude North America is pleased to announce it has formed a partnership with Elite Tuned School to distribute its Elite Tuned Performance courses via the Electude LMS.

Elite Tuned School is proud to bring three cutting-edge tuning and calibration courses to Electude’s platform, providing a progressive path to introduce students to modern engine calibration and diagnostics using HP Tuners:

Diagnostics & Calibration Essentials – A foundational course introducing students to engine control systems, diagnostics, sensor functions, and entry-level calibration strategies.

– A foundational course introducing students to engine control systems, diagnostics, sensor functions, and entry-level calibration strategies. High Performance I: Naturally Aspirated Tuning – Focused on building performance calibrations for NA platforms, this course covers airflow modeling, fueling, spark control, and base file development.

– Focused on building performance calibrations for NA platforms, this course covers airflow modeling, fueling, spark control, and base file development. High Performance II: Boosted Performance Calibration – Designed for advanced students, this course explores forced induction tuning strategies, including MAP scaling, injector setup, spark adjustments, dyno operation, and real-world base file builds.

These courses are designed to fit into high school and post-secondary automotive programs, offering real-world tuning knowledge in an engaging, structured format.

Mike Carnahan, Co-Founder, Elite Tuned School, said: “Partnering with Electude allows us to put powerful, real-world calibration training directly into classrooms across the country. The goal has always been to make tuning education more accessible and practical—and this collaboration brings that vision to life for the next generation of automotive professionals.” Darrell Christopher, Regional Director for Electude North America, said “A number of our customers teach automotive hi-performance courses and partnering with the team at Elite Tuned School was a natural for us. In addition, our Electude Classroom e-learning course is the perfect companion to get hi-performance students the tools they need for success!”

Elite Tuned School Elite Tuned Performance courses are available to educational institutions through the United States now. These courses require are a separate purchase in addition to any other Electude e-learning courses a school or college may be using. Your Electude business development manager can get you started!

About Electude: Electude has been a global innovation leader in automotive technology education for over 30 years. Electude is in use today globally by over 900,000 students and over 50,000 instructors in 70 nations, translated into 35 languages. Using an integrative, highly interactive gamified learning method, Electude has revolutionized the automotive education industry by empowering vocational students to learn effectively and give instructors custom time-saving tools. Electude North America provides a localized version of Electude to customers in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. Visit www.electude.com for more information.

About Elite Tuned School:

Elite Tuned School is a leader in high-performance automotive education, offering a unique, real-world approach to engine calibration using the latest software and strategies. Built by professional tuners, Elite Tuned delivers hands-on, industry-relevant instruction for aspiring professionals and enthusiasts alike. With a focus on diagnostics, base file creation, forced induction strategies, and dyno integration, Elite Tuned empowers students to calibrate with confidence and understanding. Questions? Reach us at: Electude@EliteTuned.com.