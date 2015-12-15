Gigstreem Promotes McCutchin and Bulanhagui to C-suite

New COO and CTO Support Growth and Innovation Goals

TYSONS CORNER, Va., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gigstreem, a leading provider of advanced connectivity solutions for multifamily communities and commercial properties, today announced the promotions of Brent McCutchin to chief operating officer and Florencio Bulanhagui to chief technology officer. These appointments bring deep operational and technical expertise to the executive team at a pivotal time in the company’s expansion.

“Brent and Florencio have already proven instrumental in shaping Gigstreem’s growth strategy and vision for the future,” said Patrick Albus, Gigstreem CEO. “Their promotions reflect our commitment to building a world-class organization and investing in innovation and operational excellence.”

McCutchin was previously an operations advisor for Gigstreem. An accomplished telecommunications and technology executive with extensive executive leadership experience, he will lead the company’s operations and guide strategic execution as Gigstreem’s COO.

“Gigstreem is in a unique and disruptive position to be the clear leader, delivering world-class services,” said McCutchin. “I look forward to elevating operational excellence for our customers and employees.”

McCutchin has served in numerous executive roles within the telecommunications industry, most recently as executive vice president, corporate strategy with Asignet Technologies, leading the acquisition and integration of NTT’s Customer Lifecycle Management subsidiary, and prior leadership roles with Windstream Enterprise and One Source Networks.

Bulanhagui has more than 20 years of experience as a technology leader in the internet service provider space. As vice president of engineering, he spearheaded recent efforts to enhance Gigstreem’s network reliability and scalability. An early adopter of FTTH technologies, Bulanhagui has led deployments of triple play gigabit plus services.

“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside this team and contributing to the mission,” said Bulanhagui. “I have a strong understanding of the organization’s priorities, and I’m focused on continuing my work on Gigstreem’s digital infrastructure and technology initiatives.”

Before joining Gigstreem, Bulanhagui spent 12 years at Summit Broadband as senior vice president of architecture and product, and senior vice president, engineering. A former US Navy submariner, Bulanhagui worked on the highly technical and demanding Trident II D-5 Nuclear Missile platform for a decade.

About Gigstreem

Gigstreem is a leading provider of advanced connectivity solutions for multifamily communities and commercial properties, delivering high-performance internet and exceptional customer service. Gigstreem offers reliable, scalable, and future-ready solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of modern connectivity. Learn more at gigstreem.com.

CONTACT: Carlton PR & Marketing Bobbie Carlton Bobbie@carltonprmarketing.com