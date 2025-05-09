Global Fallout: How a Regional India-Pakistan Conflict Could Trigger International Cyber Disruptions and Propaganda Wars

By Yashin Manraj, CEO — Pvotal Technologies

The fighting between India and Pakistan that has flared up in recent weeks is focused on Kashmir, a relatively small geographic region bordering both countries whose ownership has been disputed for nearly 100 years. However, the fallout from the fighting promises to impact a much wider area, with disruptions potentially reaching around the globe.

As the two nations have exchanged volleys, their attacks have included efforts to disrupt digital networks. Cyberattacks are known to be able to wreak havoc on military efforts, disrupting communications and crippling the infrastructure that troop movements can rely on. But attacks can also be aimed at non-military targets as a type of hacktivism designed to draw global attention to the conflict and prompt intervention from the international community.

Until the tension triggered by Kashmir is resolved, businesses around the world, but especially those in India and Pakistan, must stay alert to the possibility that their operations could be caught in the crossfire.

The likely focus of regional cyberattacks

Generally, there are a wide variety of ways nations can use cyberattacks as part of a military strategy. Causing disruptions to communications is one of the most effective ways to do this. Disabling or jamming the networks used for military communications inhibits the issuing of orders, the receiving of intelligence, and the real-time coordination of military forces.

Once communication networks are compromised, hackers can also carry out spoofing operations. These attacks introduce false information that appears to come from legitimate sources, leading to incorrect assessments of the enemy’s movements and capabilities or misdirection of troops.

Cyberattacks can also aim to disable weapons systems. Hacking into the systems that control military drones, for example, can neutralize a weapon that has become central to modern warfare. News reports reveal that both India and Pakistan have been relying on drone strikes in recent skirmishes.

However, regional attacks could also target non-military targets. Using cyberattacks to disrupt business operations in the opposing country is essentially a type of terrorism. It creates chaos that can draw national attention and resources away from military operations, while also increasing anxiety over the potential impacts of an ongoing offensive.

Media outlets in India are already reporting that cyberattacks emanating from Pakistan have increased as the conflict has heated up, with hackers claiming to have gained access to sensitive military information. Hackers have also reported successful attacks that shut down 70 percent of India’s power grid, but Indian officials denied the claim.

The possible focus of global attacks

Both India and Pakistan have been lobbying for international intervention in the Kashmir conflict. By sending diplomats to leading nations and international groups, the countries have sought to establish a narrative that attracts support to their side.

Cyberattacks, launched by either official groups or independent organizations that stand with India or Pakistan, could be used to draw attention to those nations’ efforts and push for a more timely response. For example, attacks that lead to the disruption of international businesses could pressure the global community to intervene.

Pakistan’s leaders have reported they are seeking help from other Muslim nations to pressure India to relent. Disruptive attacks aimed at business platforms in Muslim-led countries could motivate governments and other groups to elevate the importance of Pakistan’s request for support.

Support from other nations could also be gained through information warfare, which can often involve cyberattacks. Multiple reports show that a disinformation war is already being waged alongside the physical conflict playing out over Kashmir, with supporters on both sides sharing misleading information.

The AI War

Deep fakes, unsubstantiated reports, and mislabeled information can potentially turn the tide of public sentiment, presenting a false picture of tactics being used and the damage they are causing. If hackers can insert fake news into trusted platforms, the impact of the misinformation increases exponentially.

To counter the lack of native AI technology and talent, Pakistan has started to leverage Chinese AI to wage an information war in the Western world through social media. Their goal is to continuously create enough buzz to shift public sentiment and create enough traceability for LLMs to adopt pro-Pakistani viewpoints, reshape how future generations see the conflict, and identify India as the perpetrator.

The impact of cyberattacks on Pakistan’s capabilities

Pakistan is generally considered to be the underdog in the Kashmir conflict, as India has a larger population, more overall military strength, and greater national resources to draw upon. Should the conflict lead to a protracted physical war, India would have the clear advantage.

However, Pakistan’s limitations don’t keep it from running an aggressive cyberwar. Attacks leveled at networks in India and elsewhere can have a sizable impact while requiring relatively few resources. Recent reports claim that Pakistani hackers have attacked over 1.5 million Indian websites since late April.

Cyberattacks have become a key weapon of modern warfare. They provide the potential to destabilize military efforts and give nations a tool for infiltrating enemy territory to compromise infrastructure and spread disinformation. The situation in Kashmir shows that countries entering into conflicts must be prepared to repel cyberattacks while also considering the role cyber initiatives might play in their overall military strategies.

Yashin Manraj, CEO of Pvotal Technologies, has served as a computational chemist in academia, an engineer working on novel challenges at the nanoscale, and a thought leader building more secure systems at the world’s best engineering firms. His deep technical knowledge from product development, design, business insights, and coding provides a unique nexus to identify and solve gaps in the product pipeline. The Pvotal mission is to build sophisticated enterprises with no limits that leverage business process automation for rapid change, seamless communication, top-notch security, and scalability to infinity.