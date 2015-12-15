HERE Technologies Launches GIS Data Suite: A New Standard in Foundational GIS Data for Esri Users HERE Technologies Launches GIS Data Suite: A New Standard in Foundational GIS Data for Esri Users

HERE helps eliminate data prep headaches with high-quality foundational data ready to go and tailored for Esri users.

San Diego, CA (Esri User Conference) – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced the launch of the HERE GIS Data Suite, a comprehensive, ready-to-use foundational dataset designed to meet the evolving needs of GIS professionals using Esri platforms. The product officially debuts at the 2025 Esri User Conference July 14-18.

Built by mapmakers who understand the real-world challenges of GIS, the HERE GIS Data Suite delivers high-quality, globally consistent data in a format optimized for seamless integration with ArcGIS Pro.

HERE GIS Data Suite allows users to get started immediately, without the burden of data preparation and curation. It includes vector tile basemaps, transportation network datasets, rich place and address information, locator files for geocoding and a pre-configured and pre-symbolized ArcGIS Pro project. The HERE GIS Data Suite features high-detail attribution, including advanced truck-specific information like height and weight restrictions, tolls and preferred routes. With regular quarterly global updates, users can rely on fresh, current and accurate data.

“The HERE GIS Data Suite is easy to use in our ArcGIS implementation, and the data itself has the attribution organized in a much more straightforward way than other alternatives,” said Kevin Depolo, GIS Analyst at Contra Costa County, CA Fire Protection District.



Solving Real-World GIS Challenges

Today’s GIS professionals face a common set of challenges: inconsistent and outdated data with time-consuming, pre-processing requirements. The HERE GIS Data Suite addresses these pain points head-on by:

Saving Time : Eliminate hours of data prep with ready-to-use vector tile basemaps, transportation network dataset and locator files that are configured and ready to go for ArcGIS Pro.

: Eliminate hours of data prep with ready-to-use vector tile basemaps, transportation network dataset and locator files that are configured and ready to go for ArcGIS Pro. Increasing Confidence : Work with reliable, validated data that supports high-stakes decision-making.

: Work with reliable, validated data that supports high-stakes decision-making. Building Faster : Start projects immediately with high-quality base layers and premium content like traffic patterns, truck restrictions and detailed POIs.

: Start projects immediately with high-quality base layers and premium content like traffic patterns, truck restrictions and detailed POIs. Working Smarter: Download only what is needed; no more massive, unwieldy datasets. The suite lets users start small by purchasing data for a specific area of interest or region and expand as needed.

“GIS professionals spend significant time sourcing, vetting and preparing fragmented data from multiple vendors,” said Chris Handley, Vice President of Product Management at HERE Technologies. “The HERE GIS Data Suite comes pre-processed and ready for use, giving users a single, trusted source of data so they can focus on building powerful, accurate maps and delivering insights.”

For 40 years, HERE has been a trusted provider of high-accuracy, enterprise-grade map data. The HERE GIS Data Suite is built on HERE’s data, which is used by governments, logistics providers, automotive companies and critical infrastructure operators worldwide.

Experience the HERE GIS Data Suite

The HERE GIS Data Suite will be available for purchase directly from HERE. Check out HERE GIS Data Suite in action at the Esri User Conference, booth #915. Learn more about how HERE maximizes GIS capabilities at: https://www.here.com/gis

Media Contacts

Danielle Beer, U.S.

danielle.beer@here.com

Dr. Sebastian Kurme, Germany

sebastian.kurme@here.com

Vanessa Lee, APAC

vanessa.lee@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for 40 years. Today, HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com .

Attachment