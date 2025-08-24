HUMAN Sightline Cyberfraud Defense, Featuring AgenticTrust, Secures the Customer Journey and Unlocks Safe, Scalable Growth for Brands with Actor-Level Visibility and Intent-Based Control Across Humans, Bots and AI Agents

HUMAN Introduces the First Adaptive Trust Layer for the Agentic AI Era HUMAN Sightline Cyberfraud Defense + AgenticTrust

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HUMAN Security , a leading cybersecurity company, today announced the launch of HUMAN Sightline , a cyberfraud defense solution featuring AgenticTrust . This reimagined approach enables trusted interactions and transactions across the full spectrum of online actors: humans, bots and AI agents. Developed to secure every interaction across the customer journey, HUMAN Sightline preserves legitimate human activity, prevents fraud and scraping, enables trusted automation through intent-based controls and accelerates investigations. With the introduction of AgenticTrust, a proprietary HUMAN innovation, the solution extends visibility and control to AI agent activity across consumer-facing surfaces, including every action taken before, during and after login. This helps enterprises embrace and adopt agentic commerce, reduce fraud losses and securely scale engagement and revenue in the AI era.

“The internet is no longer dominated by humans,” said Stu Solomon, CEO at HUMAN Security. “As humans, bots and AI agents increasingly act on behalf of legitimate consumers and fraudsters alike, initial and persistent trust must be earned, enforced and continuously interrogated. With HUMAN Sightline, featuring AgenticTrust, we enable legitimate visitors, authorized bots and trusted agents to interact with applications on our customers’ terms seamlessly. By shifting the focus from blocking types of traffic to analyzing the intent of that traffic, HUMAN redefines how businesses protect their users, revenue and trust along the customer journey.”

Legacy models assumed bots were threats and humans were safe. That binary no longer holds. AI agents are already here. Today, humans, bots and AI agents operate across a spectrum of intent: legitimate, unintended, malicious or somewhere in between. According to Accenture, 75% of consumers are open to using a trusted AI-powered personal shopper.¹ These agents now engage with digital surfaces, initiate transactions and behave much like sophisticated bots and legitimate users.

Meanwhile, threats such as LLM scraping, fake accounts and business logic abuse have evolved into coordinated patterns that span sessions, surfaces and systems. Traditional bot defenses were not designed for this level of complexity and can no longer keep up. This is the real shift: not “Bot or Not,” but “Trust or Not.” To scale safely in the AI era, organizations need actor-level visibility, adaptive governance and controls and dynamic trust enforcement across humans, bots and AI agents.

“In a world where not every digital interaction is human, distinguishing between humans, bots and AI agents is mission-critical,” said Dave DeWalt, Founder and CEO of NightDragon. “HUMAN is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate this shift, delivering the visibility, trust and protection required to defend against modern threats and operate with confidence in the agentic era.”

HUMAN Sightline, featuring AgenticTrust, secures the customer journey and unlocks safe, scalable growth with actor-level visibility and intent-based control across humans, bots and AI agents – and delivers:

Actor-level visibility into humans, bots and AI agents

Adaptive trust decisioning based on behavior, context and intent over time

Governance tools to enforce policies in real time

Investigative intelligence to uncover networks and attack patterns

Together, HUMAN Sightline and AgenticTrust form the foundation of HUMAN’s adaptive trust layer for digital commerce, focused not just on blocking bots but on governing every digital interaction. AgenticTrust, launching within HUMAN Sightline, provides early visibility into AI agents that interact with websites and applications on behalf of users or systems. It helps detect impersonation, prevent spoofing and manage excessive or unintended agentic behavior before it leads to fraud, abuse, or misuse. This launch marks the first phase of HUMAN’s broader agentic roadmap, with governance and control capabilities to follow in September.

“This launch is a critical step in HUMAN’s long-term vision to govern trust across all digital actors,” said Christos Kalantzis, CTO at HUMAN. “We’re building infrastructure that makes trust adaptive, verifiable and programmable, starting with visibility and evolving toward full agent governance.”

Key capabilities include:

Agentic visibility and control : Identify AI agent activity, prevent spoofing and enable trusted automation

: Identify AI agent activity, prevent spoofing and enable trusted automation Adaptive trust decisioning : Evaluate behavior and context, not just identity, to determine trust

: Evaluate behavior and context, not just identity, to determine trust Layered detection and learning : Detect evolving threats through multi-model signal analysis

: Detect evolving threats through multi-model signal analysis Fraud investigation intelligence : Map attacker behavior and fraud networks across the journey

: Map attacker behavior and fraud networks across the journey Govern bots, LLMs, and agents : Block, allow, rate-limit, redirect or monetize based on traffic type and intent

: Block, allow, rate-limit, redirect or monetize based on traffic type and intent Seamless deployment: Integrates into WAF, CDN, CIAM and fraud infrastructure

“We’re excited to see HUMAN continue pushing the boundaries of digital protection,” said Michael Dickerson, CEO of Yottaa. “With HUMAN Sightline, with AgenticTrust, they’re helping retailers and digital businesses stay ahead of not just bots, but the next generation of automated threats.”

To accelerate the adoption of verifiable agent traffic, HUMAN has open-sourced the HUMAN Verified AI Agent, a digital agent showcase that utilizes HTTP Message Signatures and public-key cryptography to authenticate agent activity across the web. This approach eliminates reliance on IP addresses and user agents, enabling stronger and more portable identity for AI agents. The project includes a public verifier and demo key registry to help developers experiment and adopt quickly. This open source release marks a foundational step toward building the trust layer for the agentic internet. Explore the project on GitHub .

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a leading cybersecurity company committed to protecting the integrity of the digital world. We verify that digital interactions, transactions, and connections are authentic, secure, and human. The Human Defense Platform safeguards the entire customer journey with high-fidelity decision-making that defends against bots, fraud, and digital threats. Each week, HUMAN verifies 20 trillion digital interactions, providing unparalleled telemetry data to enable rapid, effective responses to even the most sophisticated threats. Recognized by our customers as a G2 Leader, HUMAN continues to set the standard in cybersecurity. For more information, visit www.humansecurity.com .

—

¹ Accenture, “ Me, My Brand and AI: The New World of Consumer Engagement ,” 2025 Consumer Pulse Research.

Contact:

Masha Krylova, Director of Communications

press@humansecurity.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/896213fa-fa8c-4f8c-98b3-ab0b9426f089