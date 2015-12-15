Hyper Bit Secures Loans Totalling $453,500 to Purchase Additional Crypto Miners and Add to Crypto Treasury

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 21, 2025) – HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTCID: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the “Company” or “Hyper Bit”) announces it has entered into loan agreements totalling CAD $453,500.00 to purchase up to an additional forty (40) crypto miners, add to the Company’s crypto treasury strategy and for general working capital.

The Company has set forth an objective of purchasing one hundred (100) ElphaPex DG1+ Miners for the mining of Dogecoin (“DOGE”) and Litecoin (“LTC”) within the next 60 days. The ElphaPex DG1+ miners will be installed and professionally managed at a third party owned, 11 MW renewable energy powered facility in Quebec, Canada.

Mr. Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. stated: “I am very pleased to announce we have secured the capital needed to drive our ambitious objectives forward, advancing our dual focus strategy, cryptocurrency mining and building our crypto treasury. We are nearing a definitive agreement to acquire Dogecoin Mining Technologies Ltd., announced on May 20th, 2025, following our initial purchase of ElphaPex ASIC miners and ongoing due diligence. These miners will be deployed at a third party owned, professionally managed, renewable-energy-powered facility to begin Dogecoin and Litecoin mining operations. Our goal is to scale up our mining capacity by adding 100 miners within the next 60 days and we are well on our way to achieving this milestone. With the crypto market poised for growth, we are accelerating our treasury expansion through strategic partnerships and financing. This positions us to provide investors with compliant and comprehensive exposure to the cryptocurrency sector.”

Furthermore, Hyper Bit team members will be attending the Crypto-Miners Forum hosted by Access Blockchain Association July 23rd, 2025.

The Company encourages colleagues and peers to reach out to us at team@hyperbit.ca if you will be attending the conference and wish to connect with one of our team members.

Loan Agreement

The Company has entered into loan agreements with four arms length vendors dated July 21st 2025, totaling CAD $453,500.00. The Loans shall be subject to a loan fee of 15% and bear interest at 10% per annum. The Loans shall be convertible at the lender’s election into $0.30 Units. Each unit shall consist of one common share and one whole common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.40 for a period of 36 months from the date of conversion.

Upon Conversion the units will be subject to a hold period of 4 months and a day.

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates—driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption—Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is publicly listed in Canada (CSE: HYPE), the USA (OTCID: HYPAF) and in Europe (FSE: N7S0).

