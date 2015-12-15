iconpractice Launches Version 2.0 of Cloud-Based Chiropractic Practice Management Platform

Complete interface overhaul brings modern design and enhanced functionality to healthcare professionals across Australia, New Zealand, and the USA

Melbourne, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 20, 2025) – iconpractice, the leading cloud-based practice management software designed specifically for chiropractors, osteopaths, and myotherapists, today announced the launch of version 2.0 of its comprehensive platform. The major update represents a complete overhaul of the user interface, delivering a modernized experience while expanding the already robust feature set that has served practices since 2009.

Transforming Healthcare Practice Management

Version 2.0 introduces a completely redesigned interface that prioritizes user experience without compromising the powerful functionality that has made iconpractice the preferred choice for multi-location healthcare practices. The update addresses the evolving needs of modern healthcare professionals who require sophisticated tools that are both intuitive and comprehensive.

“We’ve grown iconpractice by listening to our users, and version 2.0 is the culmination of years of feedback from practitioners who need their software to work as efficiently as they do,” said Dr. Matthew Holmes, founder and practicing chiropractor who leads iconpractice’s development team. “This isn’t just a visual refresh – it’s a fundamental reimagining of how practice management software should look and work in 2025.”

Comprehensive Solution for Modern Healthcare Practices

iconpractice v2.0 continues to offer an all-in-one platform that eliminates the need for multiple systems. The updated software includes patient management, clinical notes, billing, performance tracking, and advanced analytics – all accessible from any device with an internet connection.

Key features that set iconpractice apart include:

Revenue Optimization: Built-in tools to prevent revenue leakage through automated reminders, recall tracking, and strategic online booking controls that help practices maintain full schedules.

Patient Retention: Automated follow-up systems and analytics that identify at-risk patients before they drop off, helping practices maintain stronger patient relationships.

Multi-Practice Management: Seamless operation across multiple locations with shared patient data and financial reporting within a single platform instance.

Integration Capabilities: Enhanced connectivity with popular business tools including Mailchimp, Zapier, Tyro payment processing, Xero, and PostureScreen.

Addressing Real-World Healthcare Challenges

The software addresses critical pain points facing healthcare practices today, including appointment gaps, patient retention challenges, and administrative burden. With healthcare professionals needing to focus on patient care rather than paperwork, iconpractice v2.0 streamlines operations while providing the analytical insights needed to grow a successful practice. This makes it perfect chiropractic software for cash practices.

About iconpractice

First launched in 2009 by Dr. Matthew Holmes, iconpractice is a Melbourne-based cloud practice management software specifically for chiropractors, osteopaths, and myotherapists. The platform serves hundreds of practices across Australia, New Zealand, and the USA, ranging from single-practitioner clinics to multi-location enterprises with dozens of staff members.

