iDox.ai Announces Launch of iDox.ai Privacy Scout: AI-Powered Solution That Goes Beyond DLP to Protect Sensitive Data in Real Time

iDox.ai launches iDox.ai Privacy Scout, an advanced AI-powered DLP solution that goes beyond blocking—enabling real-time data protection for safe, seamless document sharing with Generative AI.

Fremont, California , July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iDox.ai, a U.S.-based provider of AI-powered document compliance tools , announces the launch of iDox.ai Privacy Scout, an advanced Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution engineered to detect and protect sensitive information in real time, particularly in environments deploying Generative AI.



As organizations adopt artificial intelligence across industries, new challenges emerge in safeguarding Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Protected Health Information (PHI), and other confidential data. Privacy Scout responds to these challenges by offering an automated solution that monitors and intercepts sensitive information before it can be exposed or misused.

Importantly, iDox.ai Privacy Scout promotes the secure sharing of documents with AI tools while protecting the PII within them. Unlike traditional DLP tools, iDox.ai Privacy Scout doesn’t treat next-generation AI as a threat—it enables its safe use. This is a key differentiator that empowers organizations to embrace AI innovation without compromising on privacy.

Key capabilities of iDox.ai Privacy Scout include:

Real-Time Detection and Redaction: The system applies intelligent AI models to scan documents and files for sensitive content. It instantly redacts or restricts access to flagged data, preventing unauthorized disclosure.

Industry-Wide Compatibility: Built for seamless deployment across healthcare, finance, legal, corporate IT, and government sectors, iDox.ai Privacy Scout integrates effortlessly into existing workflows while strengthening your organization's data protection framework. The application installs directly on employees' devices, ensuring immediate protection at the endpoint. For enterprise environments, it includes a centralized management console for streamlined oversight, policy enforcement, and user activity monitoring.

Compliance Support: iDox.ai Privacy Scout helps organizations meet global data protection regulations such as HIPAA and GDPR, making it a strategic asset for businesses aiming to maintain data security and regulatory compliance.

“With the rise of Generative AI, businesses face new risks related to data privacy and unintentional information leaks,” said Jeremy Wei, CEO of iDox.ai. “ iDox.ai Privacy Scout offers a reliable DLP solution that allows organizations to stay compliant while leveraging the advantages of AI.”

iDox.ai Privacy Scout joins iDox.ai’s suite of AI-driven compliance products, which includes tools for redaction, document comparison, and regulatory reporting. Together, these solutions help clients maintain secure information practices and implement effective Data Loss Prevention strategies.

The launch of iDox.ai Privacy Scout reinforces iDox.ai’s mission to develop technology that addresses evolving compliance challenges and strengthens trust in digital operations.

Organizations seeking early access or additional product details can visit: https://www.idox.ai/products/privacy-scout

About iDox.ai

Headquartered in Fremont, California, iDox.ai specializes in artificial intelligence tools for document management, redaction, and regulatory compliance. The company supports public and private sector organizations in securing data, reducing manual risk, and maintaining compliance in dynamic digital environments.

CONTACT: Gregory Sallis iDox.ai media@idox.ai https://www.idox.ai