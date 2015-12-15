Imagen AI (IMAGE) Developer to Enable Ripple Labs Stablecoin RLUSD for Service Payments

Subtitle: RLUSD integration enhances transaction efficiency and multichain access across Imagen’s AI-powered social ecosystem.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – July 3, 2025) – The developer behind Imagen Network, the decentralized AI social platform, has announced plans to integrate Ripple Labs’ new stablecoin, RLUSD, into its payment framework. The integration will allow users to utilize RLUSD for purchasing platform services, accessing premium AI features, and participating in governance-related staking systems.

Expanding decentralized access with flexible digital payment options.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/257637_b3fd9764e4a228de_001full.jpg

RLUSD, Ripple’s U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, brings high liquidity and compliance-ready infrastructure to the Web3 economy. By enabling RLUSD transactions across Imagen’s ecosystem, the platform aims to streamline payments, reduce volatility for creators and communities, and provide a scalable alternative to native tokens for everyday transactions.

Users will soon be able to use RLUSD to customize profiles, unlock AI creation modules, activate node-hosting features, and support community-led initiatives across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. The integration also aligns with Imagen’s mission to foster a user-first decentralized economy with flexible, accessible, and secure digital tools.

This move follows Imagen’s growing list of stablecoin and asset-backed support, including its XRP reserve and BTC-funded infrastructure rollout. RLUSD brings added stability and utility to the Imagen ecosystem-marking another milestone in its push to make AI-powered, creator-led social interaction universally accessible.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

Social Media

Twitter

Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257637