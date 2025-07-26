Imagen Network (IMAGE) Rolls Out XRP Infrastructure to Strengthen Scalable Social Curation

Advanced tooling uses Ripple’s XRP architecture to build transparent, AI-led content systems for Web3 creators and communities.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – July 28, 2025) – Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized social platform leveraging AI and blockchain, has deployed a new infrastructure layer built on Ripple’s XRP framework to boost content visibility and streamline social engagement curation. This upgrade allows creators and users to interact across scalable systems with greater transparency, efficiency, and fairness.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/260271_296ec5dce4256a20_001.jpg

Empowering scalable social tools through decentralized AI infrastructure.

Read moreUltimate Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Industry 4.0

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/260271_296ec5dce4256a20_001full.jpg

The XRP-backed layer helps accelerate data routing, payment coordination, and tokenized discovery across Imagen’s multichain environment. With this rollout, the platform’s intelligent content filters and moderation tools can operate faster and more reliably—empowering communities to govern their feeds, reward creativity, and maintain quality signals.

This architecture is designed to support the growing demand for real-time, bias-free content experiences. XRP’s high throughput and low-cost settlement mechanisms also enhance how users exchange value and feedback without relying on centralized intermediaries.

The new system underscores Imagen’s mission to build social infrastructure that amplifies human interaction using AI, without compromising sovereignty, scale, or creative intent.

Read moreHow Manufacturing Businesses Are Being Affected by the Robot Revolution

About Imagen Network
Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

Media Contact
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
media@kajlabs.com

Social Media
Twitter
Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260271

Related Stories

Dordulian Law Group Celebrates Law Day 2025 with Free Legal Consultations at Calabasas Library

Moran & Associates Marks 5 Decades of Industry Presence With Expansion to Jupiter, FL, Area, Unveils Official Blog for Free In-Depth Advice for Florida Residents

Napoli Shkolnik PLLC Achieves Band 3 Ranking in 2025 Chambers USA Guide for Product Liability: Plaintiffs

Pianko Law Expands Legal Resources with Launch of New Dog Bite Compensation Guide for New Yorkers

Clara Technologies Initiates Multi-Phase Marketing Strategy for Sales Buddi App

Las Vegas Homes By Leslie – RE/MAX United Realtor Launches a New Home-Selling Blueprint for Anyone Who’s Ready to Put Their Home on the Market

You may have missed

Dordulian Law Group Celebrates Law Day 2025 with Free Legal Consultations at Calabasas Library

Moran & Associates Marks 5 Decades of Industry Presence With Expansion to Jupiter, FL, Area, Unveils Official Blog for Free In-Depth Advice for Florida Residents

Imagen Network (IMAGE) Rolls Out XRP Infrastructure to Strengthen Scalable Social Curation

Napoli Shkolnik PLLC Achieves Band 3 Ranking in 2025 Chambers USA Guide for Product Liability: Plaintiffs

Pianko Law Expands Legal Resources with Launch of New Dog Bite Compensation Guide for New Yorkers

error: Content is protected !!