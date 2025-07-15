Imagen Network (IMAGE) to Raise $420 Million for Growth Using Circle’s USDC and Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoins

Subtitle: Multichain capital raise will fund AI development, ecosystem expansion, and decentralized infrastructure at scale.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – July 7, 2025) – Imagen Network, the first AI-powered decentralized social platform, has announced plans to raise $420 million in capital using stablecoins USDC and RLUSD. The funds will be used to accelerate the development of Imagen’s AI engine, expand its multichain infrastructure, and grow creator-focused tools and communities across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana.

Scaling decentralized innovation through stable, secure ecosystem growth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/257904_34699c3b44988a18_001full.jpg

This strategic raise leverages Circle’s USDC and Ripple Labs’ RLUSD to ensure transparent, compliant, and stable contributions while offering global access to institutional and individual supporters. The move highlights Imagen’s focus on building secure, scalable social infrastructure while maintaining liquidity across multiple chains.

Funds will be allocated to infrastructure upgrades, smart moderation tools, AI-powered content engines, creator onboarding, and decentralized identity modules. A significant portion will also back ecosystem incentives, node deployment, and liquidity for the $IMAGE token’s utility across decentralized applications.

By combining stablecoin-backed financing with advanced AI social systems, Imagen Network is setting a new benchmark for transparency, funding accessibility, and Web3-native innovation—empowering users to truly own their content, identity, and engagement.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

Social Media

Twitter

Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257904