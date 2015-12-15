Inmarsat NexusWave Exceeds 1,000 Vessel Orders Amid Growing Demand for High-Speed Connectivity

Inmarsat Maritime’s fully managed service has found ready audience among shipping companies seeking power of multiple networks with convenience of single provider

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has announced that orders for NexusWave have exceeded 1,000-vessels. Following months of rigorous development and testing, the service has gained incredible momentum in its first six months on the market with global customers adopting NexusWave for their fleets. This milestone underscores the global shipping industry’s strong appetite for a fully managed, high-speed, bonded connectivity service that combines the power of multiple networks with the convenience of a single provider.

Early adopters such as “K” Line, Anthony Veder, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Solvang, Sallaum Lines, Parlevliet & van der Plas Group and others are already reaping the benefits of transforming their vessels into floating offices and homes.

Inmarsat’s NexusWave brings together Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band, low-Earth orbit (LEO), coastal LTE, and resilient L-band services into a seamless, fully managed solution. Inmarsat’s unique ‘network-bonding’ technology is designed to allow connected applications to harness the aggregate speed and capacity of all available networks simultaneously rather than relying on one at a time.

Recent real-world tests have demonstrated NexusWave’s exceptional performance, achieving download speeds of up to 340 megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speeds of up to 80 Mbps. Network availability on vessels has consistently exceeded 99.9%, and video call quality has remained virtually unaffected by the availability or performance of any single network. Inmarsat’s solution dynamically adjusts traffic routing to maintain a seamless user experience, even in connectivity hotspots.

Users also benefit from unlimited data, global coverage, and secure-by-design infrastructure, providing complete ‘connected confidence’. For seafarers onboard it means they can enjoy a wide range of applications, including web browsing, streaming, gaming, video and voice calling, messaging, and social media access, providing a ‘home-like’ connectivity experience while at sea.

Ben Palmer, President, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “We are incredibly proud to have surpassed the 1,000-vessel mark for NexusWave orders. This achievement is testament to the vision and commitment of everyone involved in the development process. It also reveals a strong appetite among forward-thinking operators for connectivity that provides more than just high speeds and reliability.

“NexusWave offers everything shipowners need to transform their vessels into floating offices and homes – and thereby drive their digitalisation strategies and crew welfare initiatives. It is designed to provide full connected confidence underpinned by global coverage, unlimited data, and enterprise-grade cybersecurity. Crucially, it combines all of the above with the convenience of working with a single, trusted maritime connectivity partner.”

