Inoxoft Launches Offline AI Tool for On-Device Text Classification

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inoxoft, a custom software development company, has announced the release of WhiteLightning, an open-source CLI tool that enables developers to train and run fast, lightweight text classifiers entirely offline. This tool doesn’t rely on cloud APIs or large LLMs at runtime.

Built over a year by Inoxoft’s AI and ML engineering team, WhiteLightning was created to address a growing need: delivering intelligent, privacy-safe NLP to edge devices, embedded systems, and offline environments. Using a novel teacher-student approach, the tool distills LLM-generated synthetic data into compact ONNX models under 1 MB in size, ready to run anywhere.

“We built WhiteLightning to give developers full control over NLP and without the usual trade-offs,” said Liubomyr Pohreliuk, CEO at Inoxoft. “You don’t need a 175B model on standby. You need something that works offline, fast, and reliably, something you can ship.”

Why it matters

  • Drastically lower cost. The tool uses LLMs just once for training (around one cent per task), avoiding ongoing per-query API fees.
  • Compact model size. It’s small enough to fit inside mobile apps, routers, or embedded devices.
  • Runs on minimal hardware. WhiteLightning is made for edge environments like Raspberry Pi or older phones.
  • Fast and efficient. The solution processes thousands of inputs per second on standard CPUs.
  • Cross-platform ready. This means consistent output across Python, Rust, Swift, and more.
  • Truly offline. There are no cloud dependencies, data leaks, or vendor lock-in.
Under the hood

  • LLM-to-edge distillation. Converts task prompts into synthetic data, then a fast ONNX model.
  • CLI-first experience. Simple Docker-based tool, one command to generate classifiers.
  • Multi-language runtime compatibility. Supports Rust, Swift, Node.js, Dart, and more.
  • GitHub-native DevOps. CI/CD with Flake8, Pytest, pre-commit hooks, test matrix in GitHub Actions
  • Secure by design – No local Python dependencies, environment-variable-based API handling.

WhiteLightning is not a hosted SaaS. It’s a production-grade CLI utility aimed at engineers who want precise, controllable, local-first AI capabilities without extra infrastructure.

image1

Built and backed by Inoxoft

WhiteLightning is developed and actively maintained by Inoxoft’s ML engineers and OSS team:

  • Open-source license. GPL-3.0 for the tool, MIT for generated models.
  • Community-led roadmap. Feature discussions and dev chat on Discord.
  • Deployment-ready Docker image. ghcr.io/inoxoft/whitelightning
  • Public CI/CD. All PRs tested through GitHub Actions, cross-runtime validations included

Try it yourself

WhiteLightning is available on GitHub with full documentation, test examples, and deployment templates.

Explore the Repo
Read the Docs

For developers who need real-world NLP—fast, free, and fully offline—WhiteLightning offers a clean, powerful alternative to hosted LLMs.

Contact:
pr@inoxoft.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31f97979-3089-48c3-b2ab-7a1217a7dfa0

