Inoxoft Launches Offline AI Tool for On-Device Text Classification
PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inoxoft, a custom software development company, has announced the release of WhiteLightning, an open-source CLI tool that enables developers to train and run fast, lightweight text classifiers entirely offline. This tool doesn’t rely on cloud APIs or large LLMs at runtime.
Built over a year by Inoxoft’s AI and ML engineering team, WhiteLightning was created to address a growing need: delivering intelligent, privacy-safe NLP to edge devices, embedded systems, and offline environments. Using a novel teacher-student approach, the tool distills LLM-generated synthetic data into compact ONNX models under 1 MB in size, ready to run anywhere.
“We built WhiteLightning to give developers full control over NLP and without the usual trade-offs,” said Liubomyr Pohreliuk, CEO at Inoxoft. “You don’t need a 175B model on standby. You need something that works offline, fast, and reliably, something you can ship.”
Why it matters
- Drastically lower cost. The tool uses LLMs just once for training (around one cent per task), avoiding ongoing per-query API fees.
- Compact model size. It’s small enough to fit inside mobile apps, routers, or embedded devices.
- Runs on minimal hardware. WhiteLightning is made for edge environments like Raspberry Pi or older phones.
- Fast and efficient. The solution processes thousands of inputs per second on standard CPUs.
- Cross-platform ready. This means consistent output across Python, Rust, Swift, and more.
- Truly offline. There are no cloud dependencies, data leaks, or vendor lock-in.
Under the hood
- LLM-to-edge distillation. Converts task prompts into synthetic data, then a fast ONNX model.
- CLI-first experience. Simple Docker-based tool, one command to generate classifiers.
- Multi-language runtime compatibility. Supports Rust, Swift, Node.js, Dart, and more.
- GitHub-native DevOps. CI/CD with Flake8, Pytest, pre-commit hooks, test matrix in GitHub Actions
- Secure by design – No local Python dependencies, environment-variable-based API handling.
WhiteLightning is not a hosted SaaS. It’s a production-grade CLI utility aimed at engineers who want precise, controllable, local-first AI capabilities without extra infrastructure.
Built and backed by Inoxoft
WhiteLightning is developed and actively maintained by Inoxoft’s ML engineers and OSS team:
- Open-source license. GPL-3.0 for the tool, MIT for generated models.
- Community-led roadmap. Feature discussions and dev chat on Discord.
- Deployment-ready Docker image. ghcr.io/inoxoft/whitelightning
- Public CI/CD. All PRs tested through GitHub Actions, cross-runtime validations included
Try it yourself
WhiteLightning is available on GitHub with full documentation, test examples, and deployment templates.
For developers who need real-world NLP—fast, free, and fully offline—WhiteLightning offers a clean, powerful alternative to hosted LLMs.
