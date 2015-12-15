Interact Direct Holdings Limited Files Late Early Warning Report

London, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 12, 2025) – Interact Direct Holding Limited (“IDHL”) announced a series of transactions involving its holdings in Ciscom Corp. (“Ciscom” or the “Company“).

On January 21, 2025, IDHL became a reporting person as it had then acquired 6,000,000 Ciscom shares (“Shares”), representing 10.1% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.

On June 6, 2025, IDHL purchased an additional 1,000,000 Shares which brought its total ownership to 7,000,000 Shares, representing 11.8% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.

On June 30, 2025, IDHL purchased an additional 214,000 Shares which brought its total ownership to 7,214,000 Shares, representing 12.1% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.

On July 8, 2025, IDHL purchased an additional 500,000 Shares which brought its total ownership to 7,714,000 Shares, representing 13.0% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Bisset
Telephone: (800) 454-0223

This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws. A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear on Ciscom Corp.’s profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com. A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting Jeff Bisset.

