Introducing Aptean Fresh Produce ERP: The Next Generation of Produce Pro Software

Unifying Decades of Fresh Produce Expertise with Cutting-Edge Technology in a Powerful, Cloud-Based ERP Solution

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptean, a global leader in mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announces the launch of Aptean Fresh Produce ERP, the evolution of its industry-leading Produce Pro Software. Designed to tackle the unique challenges of the fresh produce industry, this powerful solution combines decades of deep industry expertise with Aptean’s global innovation and cutting-edge technologies, ushering in a new era of productivity, intelligence and adaptability for companies.

For over 30 years, Produce Pro Software has been a trusted ERP platform for fresh produce distributors, wholesalers, foodservice providers, growers, packers, shippers, processors, and terminal markets across North America. Renowned for setting the gold standard in operational efficiency, traceability and compliance, Produce Pro transformed how the fresh industry leverages technology to compete and grow. That legacy continues, strengthened by Aptean’s powerful technology ecosystem, delivering next-generation solutions that drive innovation, efficiency and growth for fresh produce businesses.

Built on the robust Microsoft Business Central platform, Aptean Fresh Produce ERP delivers a secure, scalable, cloud-native solution designed for modern produce operations. AI-powered capabilities transform complex data into real-time, actionable insights, empowering teams to make better decisions faster. With seamless Microsoft integration and a sleek, user-friendly interface, daily operations have become more efficient, intelligent, and more connected than ever.

“Aptean Fresh Produce ERP isn’t just an upgrade—it’s the future of fresh produce technology,” said Marc Hatfield, Regional Account Director for Fresh Produce at Aptean. “We have taken everything customers love about Produce Pro and supercharged it with Aptean’s advanced technology and cloud-native architecture. Designed for a fast-moving, high-stakes market, this next- ERP empowers produce operations stay ahead.”

Aptean Fresh Produce ERP offers:

Proven Legacy : Over 30 years of produce-specific innovation, now elevated.

: Over 30 years of produce-specific innovation, now elevated. Cloud-Powered Performance : Secure, scalable and continuously optimized with Microsoft Cloud.

: Secure, scalable and continuously optimized with Microsoft Cloud. AI-Driven Insights : Transforming complex data into real-time intelligence for sharper decision making.

: Transforming complex data into real-time intelligence for sharper decision making. User-Friendly Design : A sleek, modern interface built for seamless team adoption and enhanced productivity.

: A sleek, modern interface built for seamless team adoption and enhanced productivity. Seamless Integration : Native compatibility with Microsoft 365 and Aptean’s complementary suite, including TMS, EDI, Ecommerce and BI.

: Native compatibility with Microsoft 365 and Aptean’s complementary suite, including TMS, EDI, Ecommerce and BI. Future-Ready Adaptability: Designed to evolve with your business and keep pace with demands.

“Aptean Fresh Produce ERP is a smarter way forward—intuitive, intelligent and built to grow with your business,” said Hatfield. “It unites the proven functionality of Produce Pro Software with the power of the cloud, offering greater scalability, accessibility and ongoing innovation. Backed by Aptean’s deep software expertise and a suite of integrated technologies like TMS, EDI, Ecommerce, BI and more—fresh produce businesses evolve and thrive with solutions made specifically for them.”

To learn more, visit: aptean.com

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. Aptean’s solutions and services help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA INQUIRIES MediaRelations@Aptean.com