IP Roundtable and International Publishing Forum held at Hong Kong Book Fair today

HONG KONG, July 17, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – The 35th HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair opened yesterday alongside the 8th HKTDC Sports and Leisure Expo and the 5th HKTDC World of Snacks. The three events, which have attracted more than 770 exhibitors, are running until 22 July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

To reinforce Hong Kong’s position as a regional intellectual property (IP) trading centre, the HKTDC is hosting a series of onsite sales and cultural activities during the fairs. Notably, today’s IP Roundtable and International Publishing Forum provide a platform for industry professionals from 12 countries and regions to explore market trends and exchange insights. Both events are sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), attracting an audience of over 220 publishing professionals and enthusiasts and further strengthening Hong Kong’s role as a regional IP trading centre.

Organised by the HKTDC and co-organised by the Hong Kong Reprographic Rights Licensing Society (HKRRLS), the IP Roundtable ran under the theme “A Forward-Looking Copyright Framework – How to Balance Interests Between Innovation and IP Protection”, focusing on how different regions are developing forward-looking copyright frameworks in response to the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI). This year’s event introduced a new business matching session that facilitated over 70 meetings to promote copyright trading and generate commercial opportunities for participants. The event opened with welcome remarks from Jenny Koo, Assistant Executive Director of the HKTDC, followed by opening remarks from Dr Sharon Wong, Executive Director, HKRRLS, who also moderated the discussion session.

The panel discussion featured five distinguished speakers from the UAE, Belgium, Singapore, Japan and the United Kingdom, including Majd Hassan Al Shehhi, Director of The Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA); Sarah Tran, Head of Regional Policy and Public Affairs of the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organisations (IFRRO); Andrew Fong, CEO of the Copyright Licensing and Administration Society of Singapore (CLASS); Toshimichi Ishijima, Secretary General of the Japan Academic Association for Copyright Clearance (JAC); and James Bennett, Head of Rightsholder Relations of The Copyright Licensing Agency (CLA).

Majd Hassan Al Shehhi, Director of ERRA, said: “The Hong Kong Book Fair brings together publishers from different places. Unlike other international book fairs that focus on B2B [business-to-business], the Hong Kong Book Fair serves as a B2C [business-to-consumer] platform. I am very happy to participate in the IP Roundtable as it provides an invaluable platform for industry professionals to gain insights into the publishing and IP sectors and explore new business opportunities.” She added that Hong Kong’s robust IP protection system and world-class professional services make the city well positioned to act as a regional IP trading centre, viewing it as a great example.

The HKTDC joined with the Hong Kong Publishing Federation Limited to organise the International Publishing Forum today, running under the theme “AI and Publishing”. The event opened with remarks by Anita Wan, Convenor of the Book Fair Committee of the Hong Kong Publishing Federation Limited. Featured speakers included Xin Guangwei, former Editor-in-Chief of People’s Publishing House; Qu Hongbin, Director and President of Guomai Culture Media Co., Ltd; and Wayne Press, Global Product Director of Oxford University Press. The Q&A session that followed, moderated by Chan Ka-yeung, Director of City University of Hong Kong Press, was lively and in-depth, exploring how the publishing industry can respond to the opportunities and challenges posed by AI.

Photo download: http://bit.ly/3TKAZKI

Read more How Manufacturing Businesses Are Being Affected by the Robot Revolution The IP Roundtable, themed A Forward-Looking Copyright Framework – How to Balance Interest Between Innovation and IP Protection”, focused on how different regions are developing forward-looking copyright frameworks in response to AI advances. The IP Roundtable introduced a new business matching session this year, facilitating over 70 meetings to promote copyright trading and create commercial opportunities for participants. The International Publishing Forum ran under the theme “AI and Publishing”, exploring how the publishing industry can respond to the opportunities and challenges posed by AI.

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

Media enquiries

Hong Kong Book Fair, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks

Yuan Tung Financial Relations:

Agnes Yiu Tel: (852) 3428 5690 Email: ayiu@yuantung.com.hk

Salina Cheng Tel: (852) 3428 2362 Email: salcheng@yuantung.com.hk

HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Snowy Chan Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.org

Serena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.org

Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo, World of Snacks

HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Stanley So Tel: (852)2584 4049 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.org

Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.org

HKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit:www.hktdc.com/aboutus.

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com