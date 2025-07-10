ISS Recommends Sonim Technologies Stockholders to Vote “FOR” Company Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card

ISS Underscores Orbic’s Months of Unreasonable Demands and Incomplete Offers

San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – July 11, 2025) – Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM), a leading provider of rugged mobile solutions, today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that Sonim stockholders vote “FOR” four of the Company’s nominees on the WHITE proxy card ahead of the Company’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders on July 18, 2025. ISS is the global leader in independent shareholder meeting research and issues voting recommendations on more than 50,000 shareholder meetings annually.

In its July 10, 2025, report1, ISS determined that Orbic North America, LLC (“Orbic”) has failed to make a compelling case for change and that the Sonim Board’s response to Orbic is appropriate:

“The board’s response to date appears appropriate…[T]here are still uncertainties [with Orbic’s latest offer] and the dissident’s approach to this campaign provides a reasonable basis for the board to remain wary. Given these factors, the dissident has not made a case that change is needed at the board level.”

Notably, specific to Orbic’s unsolicited acquisition proposals, ISS emphasized several concerns:

“However, when considered in the proper context, it appears that the board has a reasonable basis for being wary of the dissident. It is important to establish at the outset that there have been concerns with the dissident’s approach at nearly every step of its campaign. The dissident began by demanding that leadership immediately resign and hand over control to Orbic. From there, the dissident presented offers that failed to provide a reasonable level of certainty. It took multiple rejections from the board before the dissident presented a financing commitment.”

“This approach [by Orbic] is difficult to understand, particularly when one considers factors such as the dissident’s preexisting knowledge of the company, the duration of the dissident’s takeover attempt (approximately five months elapsed from the first suggestion of a board overhaul to the provision of a financing commitment), and the fact that the board was publicly pursuing other transactions. Even the dissident’s most recent offer is strained by contingencies. For instance, the offer expired less than a week after it was presented.”

“Instead of presenting an offer that established clarity on key terms and provided a suitable level of certainty, the dissident spent months presenting SONM with unreasonable demands and incomplete offers. Even the dissident’s most recent offer, which includes a financing commitment, is strained by contingencies and contains ambiguities about valuation.”

The Sonim Board made the following statement regarding ISS’s recommendation:

“The Sonim Board is delighted that ISS has recommended stockholders to vote for our nominees at next week’s Annual Meeting. We are particularly pleased that ISS also saw through Orbic’s distractions and tactics.

“As we have maintained, Orbic’s unfunded and baseless proposal amounts to nothing more than hype with no substance. After months of requests, Orbic has shown zero evidence of the proof of readily available and unconditional funds. Orbic’s financing ‘Commitment Letter’ is in fact not a commitment to finance. It is a commitment to attempt to raise money without an obligation to do so. It is not proof of funds or an approved credit facility or lender. Their ‘third party lender’ categorizes itself as a placement agent that will solicit debt financing after due diligence.

“We urge all Sonim stockholders to join ISS in seeing through Orbic’s tactics and protect their investment.”

For more information or assistance with voting your shares, please call the Company’s proxy solicitor:

Sodali & Co

430 Park Avenue, 14th Floor,

New York, NY 10022

Banks and Brokers Call: (203) 658-9400

Stockholders Call Toll Free: (800) 662-5200

E-mail: SONM@investor.sodali.com

