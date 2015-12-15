Join Gorilla Technology’s Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on July 10

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – July 3, 2025) – Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) (“Gorilla” or the “Company”), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on July 10, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Gorilla’s Chairman and CEO, Jay Chandan, who will discuss Gorilla’s leadership in AI-based Industrial IoT and Security Convergence technologies. With over 23 years of innovation and a recently completed $105 million capital raise, Gorilla is now strongly positioned-both technologically and financially-to scale execution across its global pipeline. The Company is driving critical public safety and infrastructure modernization efforts worldwide, including its flagship Smart City project in Santa Marta, Colombia and a five-year AI partnership with Thailand’s Tourist Police. Backed by a $93 million backlog and a $6.6 billion opportunity pipeline, Gorilla has guided for 2025 revenue between $100 million and $110 million with EBITDA margins of 20-25%. With 29 global patents, a veteran leadership team, and a valuation multiple well below SaaS peers, Gorilla offers investors a unique opportunity for growth and value creation.

A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/GRRR/89080443705

Questions can be pre-submitted to GRRR@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s intended use of proceeds from the offering, Gorilla’s ability to win additional projects and execute definitive contracts related thereto, along with those other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the SEC on April 30, 2025 and those that are included in any of Gorilla’s future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

