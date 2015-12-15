Joveo Recognized as Strategic Challenger in the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Joveo , the global leader in AI-led, high-performance recruitment marketing, has been recognized as a Strategic Challenger in the 2025 Fosway Group 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition . This recognition underscores Joveo’s innovative approach and unwavering commitment to reshaping the future of recruitment with cutting-edge technology and data-driven solutions.

The Fosway Group 9-Grid™, a well-regarded market analysis model, evaluates providers on their potential, performance, market presence, trajectory, and total cost of ownership. According to Fosway, Strategic Challengers “provide solid performance with solutions that have a richer and broader suite of capability than most other solutions in the Fosway 9-Grid™.” Joveo’s placement in this category highlights the company’s growing influence, strong capabilities, and proven success within the talent acquisition ecosystem.

“Market conditions remain challenging for many TA solution providers, mainly due to the confluence of technological change and a high concentration of candidates,” said Dr. Sven Elbert, Head of Analyst Services at Fosway Group. “Despite this, growth in recruitment marketing continues apace with companies like Joveo still innovating and winning business. We congratulate them on their move to Strategic Challenger this year.”

“This recognition reinforces what we’ve known all along – there’s a better, smarter way to hire,” said Kshitij Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo. “To us, it’s about attracting the right talent and optimizing their experience to source the best fit. We’re not just improving talent acquisition – we’re rebuilding it from the ground up with AI at the core. Our platform delivers the efficiency, personalization, and measurable ROI that traditional methods can’t match. We’re here to challenge the status quo and redefine what great recruiting looks like.”

Joveo’s placement in the 2025 9-Grid™ reflects the company’s technology leadership, rapid growth, global expansion, and continuous investment in AI to streamline and optimize recruiting. The recognition also highlights the strong partnerships Joveo has cultivated with leading employers and applicant tracking systems, and the tangible hiring outcomes delivered through its solutions.

As Joveo continues to challenge the status quo, the company remains focused on delivering scalable, future-ready solutions that address the evolving needs of talent acquisition teams across industries and geographies.

