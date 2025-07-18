Latest GA Autonomous Jet Demo Features Live Air-to-Air Engagement Capability

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 18, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and General Atomics Integrated Intelligence, Inc. (GA-Intelligence) successfully completed a groundbreaking demonstration on July 8, integrating technologies across multiple affiliates to showcase long-range kill chain effects, including an autonomous air-to-air engagement. The flight integrated local and global sensor fusion to deliver real-time situational awareness and autonomous tasking to an airborne MQ-20 Avenger® through the Tactical Autonomy Core Ecosystem (TacACE) to close the kill chain and showcase the system’s maturity and operational readiness for the warfighter.

The event featured the integration of a Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), a fully compliant government-owned autonomy implementation, and beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) Command and Control (C2). The MQ-20 unmanned jet, furnished by GA-ASI, acted as a CCA surrogate in a sensor Emission Control (EMCON) environment. It was operated autonomously and controlled using distributed-edge C2 nodes powered by Optix.C2 and Omniview software. Optix.C2, a product from General Atomics-Intelligence, provided low-latency, localized C2 functionality while remaining networked to the broader operational picture, enabling real-time coordination across multiple domains.

Dr. Brian Ralston, President of GA-Intelligence, applauded the joint effort. “This demonstration illustrates the value of integrating cutting-edge and proven technologies across the GA enterprise. The Optix data platform and C2 capability enable rapid integration and experimentation to address critical DoD and IC needs.”

General Atomics successfully fused space-based sensing and tactical sensing with the C2 node during the flight, giving the aircraft access to a complete real-time threat picture for enhanced onboard autonomous decision-making. The demonstration also included live coordination of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and kinetic tasking through a unified operator interface capable of deployment in virtually any cloud environment.

During the exercise, the live MQ-20 aircraft autonomously patrolled a designated Combat Air Patrol (CAP) zone, leveraging off-board sensors to demonstrate how passive collection techniques can inform autonomous platforms in real time. Four CCA surrogates – one live and three virtual – were directed by an operator to investigate multiple targets of interest. Upon identifying them as threats, the operator issued a command to initiate the BLOS engagement. The autonomous systems maneuvered into position, simulated missile launches, assessed battle damage, and returned to CAP without additional operator input.

“This demonstration represents a substantial leap in autonomy and human-machine interfaces that are critical to the warfighter in the near-peer fight,” said Michael Atwood, Vice President of Advanced Programs at GA-ASI. “By integrating Optix.C2 with TacACE, we’re delivering a system that not only operates at the tactical edge but also enables rapid decision-making and execution across the battlespace. This is the future of warfare – scalable, autonomous systems that empower the warfighter to dominate at range.”

GA-ASI continues to develop and validate autonomy products that deliver scalable, collaborative aircraft behavior with minimal operator input. GA-Intelligence provided multi-sensor global fusion and engagement orchestration algorithms and interfaces. This latest milestone expands the company’s autonomy portfolio with access to a complete threat picture while advancing critical-edge C2 capabilities and intuitive operator interfaces.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. is the world’s foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 8 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle®, MQ-20 Avenger®, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

About GA-Intelligence

General Atomics Integrated Intelligence, Inc. is a data science, software development, and systems engineering firm focused on developing advanced analytic capabilities to customers in both public and private sectors, with a strong emphasis on tools in support of spatio-temporal (space and time) data management, multi-source/multi-INT correlation and data fusion, tracking, entity resolution, location forecasting, and multi-domain global situational awareness (MDGSA) leveraging extremely high volume/velocity data sources. For more information, visit www.ga-intelligence.com.

Contact Information

GA-ASI Media Relations

asi-mediarelations@ga-asi.com

(858) 524-8101

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com