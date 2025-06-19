‘Lavender & The Butterfly Nation’ Breaks Ground as World’s First GenAI-Hybrid Animated Feature Blending AI with Human Emotion

Animated Lavender – Butterfly Nation

Lavender, the animated heroine of “Lavender & The Butterfly Nation,” is brought to life through a magical GenAI pipeline blending stylized storytelling and fantasy world-building. This frame reflects her innocence and wonder before discovering her destiny.
Lavender, the animated heroine of “Lavender & The Butterfly Nation,” is brought to life through a magical GenAI pipeline blending stylized storytelling and fantasy world-building. This frame reflects her innocence and wonder before discovering her destiny.

HOLLYWOOD, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

IMAGENai Inc., a visionary GenAI creative studio, introduces “Lavender & The Butterfly Nation”, the world’s first GenAI-hybrid animated film blending AI-powered animation with human artistry.

The film follows Lavender, a curious yet painfully shy girl who struggles to trust or make friends after her family’s sudden evacuation. She discovers a magical realm of butterfly people, where she learns courage, friendship, and kindness while helping unite the realm against a jealous wasp bent on destruction. The film conveys themes of inclusion and transformation for families and young adults, blending science fiction, fantasy, and heartfelt moral storytelling.

Its teaser, a finalist at AIMF (Artificial Intelligence Media Festival)—an international platform celebrating innovation in AI-powered storytelling—highlights creators who integrate generative tools.

“Lavender & The Butterfly Nation” is produced by Anoush Sadegh (PGA) and written by Mandy Fason (SAG-AFTRA). The production utilizes a groundbreaking GenAI pipeline, leveraging tools enhanced by human-directed ballet motion capture. The result is a cost-effective, visually stunning film that empowers indie creators to compete at blockbuster levels.

Ultra-realistic AI-generated image of Lavender, the main character in the animated feature Lavender & The Butterfly Nation.

“This is more than animation, it’s the beginning of a new filmmaking paradigm,” says producer Anoush Sadegh. “We’re not replacing human artistry; we’re amplifying it. This film proves that independent creators, and even young artists, can now bring cinematic-scale stories to life using AI.”

While the teaser showcases AI-driven visuals and motion-captured ballet, the feature-length film is set to introduce original music and youth voice talent—part of IMAGENai’s broader vision to empower emerging artists.

The teaser is under consideration at Rencontres Internationales Paris/Berlin, WSXA Barcelona, and Norwich Film Festival. IMAGENai Inc. welcomes aligned collaborations in streaming, licensing, and mission-driven initiatives as the studio brings this fully realized film to global audiences.

Media inquiries, screeners, interviews, and GenAI pipeline demonstrations are available upon request at Info@IMAGENai.ai.

Watch the Teaser: Lavender & The Butterfly Nation – 4K | Entirely Generated with AI
(Unlisted, for press and festival consideration only)
www.IMAGENai.ai
Info@imagenai.ai

About IMAGENai Inc.

Founded by Anoush Sadegh, IMAGENai Inc. blends imagination and AI to create ethical, emotionally driven films and digital stories. Pioneering GenAI-powered production, the company emphasizes creative collaboration, transparency, and narrative innovation to deliver globally resonant stories.

CONTACT

Anoush Sadegh, Founder & CEO
IMAGENai Inc.
PHONE: 310-422-0342
EMAIL: Anoush@IMAGENai.ai
WEB: www.IMAGENai.ai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ed7f3f6-f311-48b9-8691-1e0cd180aeff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af0aa31e-a6f4-4de9-a68f-eb2c490319f7

