Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2025) – The Law Offices of Robert Gregg is proud to mark over 33 years of providing aggressive, results-driven legal representation in criminal defense and personal injury. Founded and led by Robert S. Gregg, a respected and award-winning Dallas criminal defense attorney, the firm celebrates over thirty years of unwavering service to individuals and families across the Dallas and Fort Worth area.





Law Offices of Robert Gregg Celebrates 33+ Years of Legal Excellence



Since opening its doors, the Law Offices of Robert Gregg has handled over 1,000 criminal defense and personal injury cases, securing thousands of dismissals and favorable outcomes for clients. The firm has earned a reputation for precision in strategy, fearless courtroom advocacy, and an unrelenting focus on client success. For more than 33 years, the firm’s focus has remained clear – to fight for and protect the rights of individuals and families.

The Law Offices of Robert Gregg specializes in a broad spectrum of criminal defense matters-including felony charges, misdemeanors, drug offenses, and violent crimes-as well as personal injury cases such as wrongful death, serious vehicle collisions, and workplace accidents. Known for its disciplined approach and high dismissal rate, the firm has become a go-to resource for clients who want both compassionate counsel and courtroom toughness.

The Law Offices of Robert Gregg has also consistently received recognition for excellence, most notably through Robert S. Gregg’s six-year streak of recognition as one of the Best Lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine (2017-2022). This honor, awarded by peers in the legal profession, reflects the high standards and client satisfaction that the firm has achieved. This foundation of excellence continues to guide the firm’s current and future strategy. In addition, the legal team at the Law Offices of Robert Gregg mirrors Robert’s legacy while upholding the firm’s core values, integrity, preparation, and relentless advocacy for clients.

With strong roots in the Dallas-Fort Worth legal community, the firm continues to serve criminal defense and personal injury clients across Texas. Over the years, the Law Offices of Robert Gregg has become known for being a trusted partner for securing dismissals in high-stakes cases, making it the go-to firm for clients needing aggressive legal representation. Its results-driven and client-first approach ensures that every case is treated with the seriousness and urgency it deserves. The firm’s legacy is not just built on wins-it’s built on trust. Trust that has been earned over three decades of consistent performance, ethical practice, and results that speak for themselves.

To commemorate its 33+ year milestone, the firm, which has molded itself into a people-first law firm, is reaffirming its commitment to continue setting the standard for legal excellence while maintaining its position as a trusted law firm in Dallas, Texas. The Law Offices of Robert Gregg is prepared to continue leading as a criminal defense and personal injury law firm in Dallas for another 30+ years.

For more information about the Law Offices of Robert Gregg, visit the firm’s website.

