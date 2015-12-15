Layton Construction and TrueLook Partner to Deliver Complete Construction Site Visibility for Utah Mammoth’s New Practice Facility

SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Layton Construction, a leading national commercial contractor, is collaborating with TrueLook, an innovator in jobsite camera technology, to provide comprehensive visual oversight for the construction of the Utah Mammoth’s new practice and training facility at the Shops at South Town in Sandy.

As the general contractor for this project, Layton Construction is leveraging TrueLook’s solutions, including a high-resolution 4K IR fixed camera and an intuitive platform. These technologies are providing Layton’s project managers with comprehensive, real-time visibility across the entire construction site.

The integration of TrueLook’s cameras provides several key benefits, such as helping the project remain on schedule and keeping stakeholders consistently informed. The improved visibility allows Layton’s team to proactively monitor progress, identify potential challenges early, and make data-driven decisions to minimize delays. Furthermore, the visual access provided by the cameras keeps stakeholders directly connected to the project’s evolution, fostering clear communication and collaboration.

“We rely on TrueLook Cameras to stay on top of what’s happening on our projects 24/7,” says Austin Lay, a Senior VDC Manager at Layton Construction. “With so much going on, it’s reassuring to have that second, third, or even fourth set of eyes helping us. TrueLook has proven to be a great partner, consistently delivering time and time again.”

TrueLook’s technology offers significant advantages beyond standard monitoring. The 4K IR Fixed Camera captures exceptionally clear imagery, even in low-light or nighttime conditions, providing continuous visual insights into site activity around the clock. This ability to maintain comprehensive visibility, regardless of the time of day, empowers Layton to manage the complex construction process with greater precision.

This partnership between Layton Construction and TrueLook underscores a commitment to innovation and efficiency in bringing this exciting project to life.

About Layton Construction

Layton Construction is a privately held national general contractor, delivering predictable outcomes in commercial construction since 1953. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Layton operates from 16 strategic offices across the United States, employing more than 1,400 construction professionals who serve diverse markets including healthcare, education, commercial office, industrial, hospitality, and multi-unit residential. Founded on the core values of honesty, unity, safety, and quality, Layton has built a reputation for excellence in complex project delivery while maintaining strong partnerships with clients, architects, and trade partners nationwide.

About TrueLook

TrueLook provides construction teams with total jobsite visibility combining rugged, easy-to-deploy cameras with a powerful platform built for the realities of the field. From live streaming and cinematic time-lapses to AI-powered security, TrueLook helps builders document progress, protect assets, and keep stakeholders aligned. Thousands of projects across North America rely on TrueLook to stay informed and in control at every stage of the build.

Media Contact

Allison Shaub

Chief Marketing Officer

allison.shaub@truelook.com