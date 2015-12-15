Lerner and Rowe Hosts Annual Backpack Giveaway in North Las Vegas at Mojave High School to Hand Out 750 Free Backpacks with School Supplies to Benefit Financially Vulnerable Clark County Students

Lerner and Rowe will give away backpacks with school supplies at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas on July 20, 2025. The event includes face painting, a balloon artist, ice cream, and incentives for singing the Lerner and Rowe jingle.

North Las Vegas, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – July 8, 2025) – Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is proud to support vulnerable and underserved youth across Clark County through its annual free indoor backpack giveaway. This year’s giveaway will take place on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at Mojave High School (5302 Goldfield St., North Las Vegas, NV 89031). To help students start the school year off right, 750 free backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 11:00 a.m. K-12 students must be present to receive a backpack.

To make the day even more special for students and their families, the event includes face painting, a balloon artist, ice cream, and incentives for singing the Lerner and Rowe jingle, while supplies last.

Kids and adults who sing the iconic Lerner and Rowe jingle during the event will earn a complementary item.

For everyone’s safety, families are kindly asked to remain in their vehicles until the event begins and to be cautious of pedestrians and other vehicles when entering and exiting the parking lot, and while lining up at the venue.

“All kids deserve access to the same learning tools needed to succeed in the classroom, no matter their family’s financial situation,” said founding attorney Glen Lerner. “But with the rising costs of school supplies and other household essentials, many families struggle to make ends meet. That’s why these annual back-to-school events matter so much. This year, we’re giving away 750 backpacks filled with school supplies in Las Vegas. That’s in addition to the 4,500 backpacks we’ve donated to local students since 2020 and the more than 25,000 backpacks distributed in other communities we serve across the country over the past five years.”

For 2025, Lerner and Rowe will distribute 6,700 total backpacks filled with school supplies in seven cities across the United States, including Las Vegas, Albuquerque, Bullhead City, Yuma, Phoenix, Tucson, and Chicago. Las Vegas is the second stop.

Learn more about this free Las Vegas backpack giveaway, visit LernerAndRowe.com or contact Cindy Ernst or Christa Luirette with Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys at 702-877-1500. Please direct any media inquiries to Brian Prezgay with On Target Media, Inc. via email at brian@ontargetmediainc.com or by phone at (702) 354-0493.

